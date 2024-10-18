Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2808817https://zeenews.india.com/world/setting-timeline-for-ending-ukraine-war-difficult-says-putin-appreciates-modis-concern-2808817.html
NewsWorld
VLADIMIR PUTIN

Setting Timeline For Ending Ukraine War Difficult, Says Putin; Appreciates Modi's Concern

The Russian leader said his country was for negotiations but accused Ukraine of trashing efforts made earlier.

|Last Updated: Oct 18, 2024, 10:41 PM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Setting Timeline For Ending Ukraine War Difficult, Says Putin; Appreciates Modi's Concern

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday said it is difficult to specify a timeline for ending the war in Ukraine but asserted that his country will win, as he appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's concern over the situation. At a media interaction here, the Russian leader said his country was for negotiations but accused Ukraine of trashing efforts made earlier.

Asked by PTI whether he saw a role for India in negotiating peace between Russia and Ukraine, he referred to the concern expressed by Modi, whom he described as a “friend”. He said Russia was "grateful" for this. Putin said setting a timeline on ending the war will be difficult and counterproductive.

He blamed the US and NATO for pushing Russia into the war, and said his country will prevail. He said the Ukraine army, on its own cannot handle precision weapon delivery systems on its own.

“It is all done by NATO professionals. But you know what the difference is? NATO is waging a war against us…,” he said. He said the Russian army has become one of the most combat effective and high-tech armies in the world, and NATO will get tired of “waging this war against us”.

“We will have the upper hand. We'll win. We'll prevail,” he said through an interpreter to the select group of foreign journalists. The Russian leader expressed willingness to negotiate peace and accused Ukraine of backing out from earlier efforts.

In his remarks a few weeks earlier, Putin had identified India, China and Brazil as the countries with which Russia was in touch to on the issue.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Terrifying Images from the Yamuna in Delhi
DNA Video
DNA: Is BJP’s Move with Nayab Singh Saini a Masterstroke?
DNA Video
DNA: Baharich’s Attacker Now to Reveal the Full Story of the Murder?
DNA Video
DNA: Will Salman Khan Ask Lawrence Bishnoi for Forgiveness?
Dna videos
DNA: Notorious Hamas Commander Yahya Sinwar Killed
Dna videos
DNA: Is Delhi Airport Waqf Board Property?
DNA Video
DNA: Jaishankar’s Bold Move in Pakistan, shows India’s strength
DNA Video
DNA: Fake Potatoes Seized in Food Safety Raid
DNA Video
DNA: Vice President Warns on Demographic Change
DNA Video
DNA: Maid fed the family roti mixed with urine, but why?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK