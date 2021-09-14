Spook fest: Watch 13 scary films and get paid Rs 95,000 for it!

Are you a brave soul who loves watching spine-chilling horror stories? Here's a grand opportunity for you to earn some money by doing what you love the most. Get paid to watch horror - flicks, sounds fun, right? A US company will pay you $1,300 or Ra 95,000 to watch 13 horror movies in October and all they want is some feedback.



The company, FinanceBuzz, has taken this initiative reportedly to discover whether the size of a movie's budget impacts its effectiveness. They will hire this horror movie buff, whose role will be titled ‘Horror Movie Heart Rate Analyst’. They will be involved in watching 13 of ‘the scariest movies ever made.’ The hired 'employee' will have his/her heart rate monitored on Fitbit, the company announced in a release.

"In honor of the upcoming spooky season, we at FinanceBuzz are dying to know whether or not high-budget horror movies deliver stronger scares than low-budget ones," the company said in a release.

It added, "You'll help us discover whether or not a movie's budget impacts just how dread-inducing it can be by wearing a Fitbit to monitor your heart rate while you work your way through the list of 13 movies."

So what are these 13 horror flicks? Here's the list: Saw, Amityville Horror, A Quiet Place, A Quiet Place Part 2, Candyman, Insidious, The Blair Witch Project, Sinister, Get Out, The Purge, Halloween (2018), Paranormal Activity, and Annabelle.

Apart from getting paid Rs 95,000, there's also a $50 (Rs 3,680 approx) gift card to cover the hired person's rental costs of the fright fest, the company said.

The last date to apply for this spook fest of a job is September 26 but here's the catch - to be eligible, applicants should be reportedly based in the United States and at least 18 years of age.

