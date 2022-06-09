New Delhi: NASA’s Curiosity rover has found an outstanding rock formation piercing the alien landscape of Mars. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration has released a picture of spikes that were spotted by its Curiosity rover on Mars. The SETI Institute, a research organization focused on searching for life in the universe, shared the image in a tweet, calling it a "cool rock." The SETI (Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence) Institute in the caption said, "The spikes are most likely the cemented fillings of ancient fractures in a sedimentary rock. The rest of the rock was made of softer material and was eroded away."

Some experts believe that the spectacular rock formation were most likely made of cement-like material that formerly filled old bedrock fractures in Gale crater. The structures, as strange as they appear, are not without precedent.

The camera of the Curiosity rover took pictures of stunning rock formations on May 17, but NASA and specialists from the SETI institute (which stands for the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence) only revealed it last week as part of SETI's planetary picture of the day project.

Take a look at the stunning images here:

#PPOD: Here is another cool rock at Gale crater on Mars! The spikes are most likely the cemented fillings of ancient fractures in a sedimentary rock. The rest of the rock was made of softer material and was eroded away. @NASA @NASAJPL @Caltech #MSSS fredk, acquired on May 17. pic.twitter.com/RGfjmRBfI7 — The SETI Institute (@SETIInstitute) May 26, 2022

Notably, the Curiosity rover landed in the Gale Crater on Mars in August 2012. It began exploring the surface for indications of past life. NASA’s rover made some amazing discoveries including evidence that the crater was once a huge lakebed and detecting multiple methane spikes.