WORLD'S MOST POLLUTED CITY

This Big City In Pakistan Is Most Polluted In The World, AQI Near 700 — Details

The hazardous air quality has prompted health authorities to issue warnings, advising citizens to take immediate precautions.

|Last Updated: Oct 27, 2024, 03:46 PM IST|Source: ANI
This Big City In Pakistan Is Most Polluted In The World, AQI Near 700 — Details Representational Image. (Photo: Freepik)

World's Most Polluted City: Lahore's air quality reached alarming levels, with the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) apporaching 700 mark on Sunday, according to global monitoring sites, ARY News reported. The city's overall AQI has been recorded at 690, placing Lahore at the top of the world's most polluted cities list.

The hazardous air quality has prompted health authorities to issue warnings, advising citizens to take immediate precautions. Residents are experiencing a surge in respiratory issues, including coughs, viral flu, and sore throats, due to the poor air quality, as per ARY News. To mitigate the risks, health experts recommend wearing masks and goggles, avoiding unnecessary outdoor activities, and taking protective measures.

According to ARY News, the AQI index report, in its health recommendation, advised citizens of Lahore to avoid outdoor exercise, close windows to avoid dirty outdoor air, wear a mask outdoors, and run an air purifier for the fresh air.

The air becomes heavier in the winter as compared to the summer, causing poisonous particles in the atmosphere to move downwards and making the atmosphere polluted. As a result, a layer of polluted particles, including large amounts of carbon and smoke, covers an area.

The smoke produced by burning crop remnants, factories, and burning coal, garbage, oil or tyres enters the atmosphere, and the impact of this appears at the onset of winter and remains till the season's end, experts added. The situation has raised concerns about the long-term impact of air pollution on the city's inhabitants.

