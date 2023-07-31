Tragic Demise Of Fearless Daredevil: French Adventurer Known For Skyscraper Climbs Falls from 68th Floor In Hong Kong

NEW DELHI: Renowned for his heart-stopping feats, Remi Lucidi, a 30-year-old French daredevil, has made headlines for his audacious endeavours in extreme sports. However, his death has left the world in shock and mourning.

The Tragic Fall: Climbing Tregunter Tower Complex Ends In Fatality





According to reports from the South China Morning Post, tragedy struck when Lucidi was attempting a daring climb at the Tregunter Tower complex in Hong Kong. While scaling the towering 68-story building, he tragically fell to his death. Lucidi was pronounced dead at the scene, marking a devastating end to his adventurous life.

Mysterious Circumstances: CCTV Footage Reveals Last Moments

The events leading to Lucidi's fatal fall remain shrouded in mystery. As per Hong Kong officials, he was spotted at the building around 6 pm, claiming to visit a friend on the 40th floor. However, upon verification, the alleged friend denied any acquaintance with Lucidi. Despite efforts to prevent him from proceeding, he managed to enter an elevator and continue his ascent.

CCTV footage captured Lucidi arriving on the 49th floor and later climbing the stairs towards the rooftop. However, the trail went cold as he seemingly vanished from sight. Astonishingly, at 7.38 pm, he was seen tapping on the window of the penthouse, prompting a concerned maid to alert the police.

Trapped outside the penthouse, Lucidi was desperately seeking help by knocking on the window before the unfortunate accident occurred, causing him to lose his balance and fall.

Police Investigation And Video Evidence

The police discovered Lucidi's camera at the scene, containing videos of his high-rise stunts, shedding light on his daring escapades. However, the official cause of death is yet to be released as the investigation continues.

The loss of Remi Lucidi has sent shockwaves through the world of extreme sports, as his daring spirit and fearlessness will be remembered by many. His legacy serves as a reminder of the risks and challenges that come with pushing the boundaries of human exploration and adventure.