Turkey: 4 Killed after Ambulance Helicopter Crashes Into Hospital Building

Four people on Sunday in a helicopter crash that occurred at a hospital in southwestern Turkey. The accident took place during takeoff from Mugla Training and Research Hospital, resulting in the deaths of two pilots, a doctor, and another medical worker on board.

The incident occurred when the ambulance helicopter collided with the fourth floor of the hospital building as it took off amid heavy fog. The vehicle then plummeted to the ground, crashing into an empty field next to the hospital. Fortunately, no one inside the building or on the ground was injured during the crash.

According to Mugla’s regional governor, Idris Akbiyik, the helicopter was operating under challenging conditions due to intense fog. The poor visibility appears to have played a key role in the tragic accident. The authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the crash.

Emergency Response

Following the crash, emergency teams, including ambulances and rescue personnel, quickly arrived at the scene. Footage from the location showed debris scattered around the area outside the hospital, with emergency vehicles surrounding the wreckage.

The helicopter had been on a routine mission, departing from the hospital’s rooftop on its way to the city of Antalya. The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and officials are looking into all potential factors that may have contributed to the crash.