Ukraine envoy pleads for support, says 'India should fully assume its global role'

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing military operation announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin in Ukraine, the Ambassador of Ukraine to India, Dr Igor Polikha on Thursday (February 24, 2022) made an appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for India’s help.

“At the present moment, we're asking, pleading for support of India. In case of aggression of totalitarian regime against democratic state, India should fully assume its global role. Modi ji is one of the most powerful and respected leaders in the world,” Polikha, Ambassador of Ukraine to India, said.

At the present moment, we're asking, pleading for support of India. In case of aggression of totalitarian regime against democratic state, India should fully assume its global role. Modi ji is one of the most powerful&respected leaders in the world: Ambassador of Ukraine to India pic.twitter.com/uB1mhOiKjA — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2022

#WATCH | Delhi: Dr Igor Polikha, Ambassador of Ukraine to India seeks Government of India's intervention amid #RussiaUkraineConflict; urges PM Narendra Modi to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin. pic.twitter.com/L1b48I42DN — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2022

"I don't know how many world leaders Putin may listen to but status of Modi ji makes me hopeful that in case of his strong voice, Putin at least should think over. We are expecting for much more favourable attitude of the Indian government," Dr Igor Polikha added.

Dr Igor Polikha also revealed that the attack on Ukraine started early in the morning today. “It's a case of blatant aggression which started at 5 o'clock in the morning. We have confirmed information that a lot of Ukrainian aerodromes, military airports, military installations were attacked by bombs & missile attacks,” said Dr Igor Polikha.

“We have first civilian casualties even on the outskirts of the capital. There's fighting in some areas. According to info of our Ministry of Defence, Ukrainian side shot down 5 Russian fighter planes, 2 helicopters, we destroyed 2 tanks & several trucks,” Ambassador of Ukraine to India added.

He further informed that the Russian troops have attacked at several location in Ukraine. “Some attacks happened on outskirts of capital. Some attacks happened deep inside the territory of Ukraine. We're getting the first information about casualties among our soldiers & among civilian population,” said Dr Igor Polikha, Ambassador of Ukraine to India.

With the Russian troops moving into Ukraine and the possibility of a large-scale war in the offing, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made an emotional appeal for peace, delivered largely in Russian.

"You are being told that Ukraine can pose a threat to Russia. It was not like this in the past, it is not like this now and it will not be so in the future. You demand security guarantees from NATO. We also demand guarantees of our security - from you, from Russia, and other guarantors of the Budapest memorandum," Zelenskyy said in a video address.

Ukrainian President warned that a Russian invasion would cost tens of thousands of lives and reassured that his country posed no threat and will not pose any threat to Russia in future. The White House too responded by warning that Putin will face significant consequences if Moscow invades Ukraine.

Live TV