Russia-Ukraine Conflict LIVE Updates: Putin announces ‘military operation’ in Ukraine, US says 'will respond in decisive way'

24 February 2022, 10:05 AM Earlier, Ukraine's president Zelenskyy, in an emotional overnight address, while speaking in Russian in a direct appeal to Russian citizens, said "But if we come under attack, if we face an attempt to take away our country, our freedom, our lives and lives of our children, we will defend ourselves. When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs." Zelenskyy said he asked to arrange a call with Putin late Wednesday, but the Kremlin did not respond.

24 February 2022, 09:55 AM A special flight from Ukraine comprising Indian nationals including students lands in Delhi. A special flight from Ukraine comprising Indian nationals including students lands in Delhi. Visuals from IGI Airport. #UkraineRussiaCrisis Russia President Vladimir Putin this morning declared a 'military operation' in Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/Kl8PFGAD8v — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2022

24 February 2022, 09:50 AM Ukraine's parliament and other government and banking websites were hit with another punishing wave of distributed-denial-of-service attacks, and cybersecurity researchers said unidentified attackers had also infected hundreds of computers with destructive malware.

24 February 2022, 09:49 AM Explosions heard in Ukraine's capital Kyiv and the eastern port city of Mariupol, shortly after Russia announced an operation to "demilitarise" the country, said news agency AFP. #BREAKING Explosions in Ukraine's Black Sea port Odessa: AFP pic.twitter.com/zAseyvqSua — AFP News Agency (@AFP) February 24, 2022

24 February 2022, 09:43 AM Airspace over all of Ukraine has been shut down to civilian air traffic, according to a notice posted to aircrews early Thursday. A commercial flight-tracking website shows that an Israeli El Al Boeing 787 from Tel Aviv to Toronto turned abruptly out of Ukrainian airspace before detouring over Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Poland.

24 February 2022, 09:43 AM Putin said the Russian military operation aims to ensure a “demilitarization” of Ukraine. Putin urged Ukrainian servicemen to “immediately put down arms and go home.” Putin announced the military operation after the Kremlin said rebels in eastern Ukraine asked Russia for military assistance to help fend off Ukrainian “aggression."

24 February 2022, 09:40 AM As Putin made the announcement, big explosions were heard in Kyiv, Kharkiv and other areas of Ukraine. A full-blown Russian invasion could cause massive casualties and topple Ukraine's democratically elected government. And the consequences of the conflict and resulting sanctions levied on Russia could reverberate throughout the world, affecting energy supplies in Europe, jolting global financial markets and threatening the post-Cold War balance on the continent.

24 February 2022, 09:40 AM Biden warns of 'catastrophic loss of life after Putin's Ukraine announcement The prayers of the world are with the people of Ukraine tonight as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces. President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering. https://t.co/Q7eUJ0CG3k — President Biden (@POTUS) February 24, 2022

24 February 2022, 09:39 AM #UkraineRussiaCrisis | (Post the announcement of a 'military operation' in Ukraine by Russian President Vladimir Putin), an explosion was heard in Kyiv; oil prices break $100 on Russian 'military operation' in Ukraine: AFP — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2022

24 February 2022, 09:39 AM "Special operation declared by President Putin is to protect the people of Ukraine who have been suffering for years. We aim to de-genocide Ukraine... Decision made in line with Article 51 of UN charter... We will analyze the situation (in Ukraine)," said Russia Representative in UNSC. Special operation declared by President Putin is to protect the people of Ukraine who have been suffering for years. We aim to de-genocide Ukraine... Decision made in line with Article 51 of UN charter... We will analyze the situation (in Ukraine): Russia Rep pic.twitter.com/MKJMDp27uU — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2022

24 February 2022, 09:36 AM "Russian President on record declared war...It's the responsibility of this body to stop this war. I call on everyone to stop the war. Should I play the video of your president calling the war," Ukraine Representative to Russian Representative at UN emergency meeting.

24 February 2022, 09:35 AM "Ukraine will defend itself and will win. Putin has just launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Peaceful Ukrainian cities are under strikes. This is a war of aggression. The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now," said Ukraine Foreign Minister. Ukraine will defend itself and will win. Putin has just launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Peaceful Ukrainian cities are under strikes. This is a war of aggression. The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now: Ukraine Foreign Minister (file pic) pic.twitter.com/KyD2IQ9yVe — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2022

24 February 2022, 09:34 AM India called for an immediate de-escalation of tensions between Russia and Ukraine and cautioned that the situation is in danger of spiraling into a major crisis, just as Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his decision to launch a 'military operation' in eastern Ukraine.

24 February 2022, 09:34 AM United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has made a direct and strong appeal to Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop his troops from attacking Ukraine and "give peace a chance".

24 February 2022, 09:31 AM Statement by Biden on Russia's unprovoked and unjustified attack on Ukraine.