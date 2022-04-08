New Delhi: fter being suspended from the world body's top human rights organisation, Russia ended its membership in the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC).

Terming the US-led resolution passed by UN General Assembly on Thursday (April 7) “unlawful and politically motivated”, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia said in a statement, “In Russia's view, the resolution adopted by the UN General Assembly in New York on April 7 on suspending the membership of the Russian Federation in the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) is an unlawful and politically motivated act of punishment designed to make an example of a sovereign UN member pursuing independent domestic and foreign policies.”

It further said that the Russian Federation has decided to “end its membership” in the world body's top human rights organisation effective April 7, 2022.

The UNGA Resolution on suspending Russia's membership in the UNHRC is an unlawful and politically motivated act of punishment: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia pic.twitter.com/fXxWu1LpqA — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2022

In a veiled attack on the US, Russia alleged that UNHRC has been “de facto monopolised and exploited by one group of states”, adding that these states are “directly participating in, or abetting, flagrant mass human rights violations.”

“Unfortunately, in the current conditions, the Council has been de facto monopolised and exploited by one group of states. These states, which position themselves as beacons of human rights, are directly participating in, or abetting, flagrant mass human rights violations,” Russia said.

“Despite their status as Council members, they are not prepared to deviate from their political and economic bottom line in order to truly advance the cause of human rights in individual countries. Such actions violate the mandate given by the international community to this UN Council and undermine trust in the UN more broadly,” the statement added.

Russia also said that it is not retreating from its international human rights commitments and will “continue helping to facilitate a constructive dialogue on human rights engaging all stakeholders in collective decision-making in the interests of all groups of states.”

On Thursday, the 193-member General Assembly voted to adopt the resolution suspending Russia from the UNHRC. 93 nations voted in favour of the resolution, 58 including India abstained, while 24 countries voted against the draft resolution.

