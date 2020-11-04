हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ

US Presidential election 2020

US presidential election 2020: Joe Biden receives 224 electoral votes, Donald Trump 213, projects US media

A number of key battleground states are still up in the air, including Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. The magic number of electoral votes is 270.

WASHINGTON: The United States media report on Wednesday projceted that Democrat nominee for the US presidential election 2020 Joe Biden has received 224 electoral votes and his Republican rival and incumbent Donald Trump has got 213 after Nebraska split its electoral votes between the two presidential hopefuls.

According to CNN and Fox News, Donald Trump was projected to receive four electoral votes while one for Biden. Biden on Wednesday asserted that he's on track to "win this election" as all eyes are on the outcome in Midwestern battleground states.

"Keep the faith guys. We are going to win this (election)," 77-year-old Joe Biden told a crowd in his hometown of Dilware. When last reports came in Biden had received 224 electoral college votes as against 213 of incumbent President Donald Trump of the Republican Party.

"We knew this was gonna go long. But who knew we were gonna go into tomorrow morning maybe even longer. But look we feel good about where we are. We really do. I'm here to tell you tonight we believe we're on track to win this election," Biden said in a speech in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Meanwhile, a number of key battleground states are still up in the air, including Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. The magic number of electoral votes is 270. 

The following is a list of the states won by each candidate and the corresponding number of electoral votes, based on the projections of US media including CNN, Fox News, MSNBC/NBC News, ABC, CBS and The New York Times.  

Donald Trump (213)

Alabama (9)
Arkansas (6)
Florida (29)
Idaho (4)
Indiana (11)
Iowa (6)
Kansas (6)
Kentucky (8)
Louisiana (8)
Mississippi (6)
Missouri (10)
Montana (3)
Nebraska (4)*
North Dakota (3)
Ohio (18)
Oklahoma (7)
South Carolina (9)
South Dakota (3)
Tennessee (11)
Texas (38)
Utah (6)
West Virginia (5)
Wyoming (3)

Joe Biden (224)

California (55)
Colorado (9)
Connecticut (7)
Delaware (3)
District of Columbia (3)
Hawaii (4)
Illinois (20)
Maryland (10)
Massachusetts (11)
Minnesota (10)
Nebrasks (1)*
New Hampshire (4)
New Jersey (14)
New Mexico (5)
New York (29)
Oregon (7)
Rhode Island (4)
Vermont (3)
Virginia (13)
Washington (12)

STATES NOT YET CALLED

Alaska
Arizona 
Georgia
Maine 
Michigan
Nevada
North Carolina
Pennsylvania
Wisconsin

 
*Nebraska splits its five electoral votes -- two electors are assigned based on the plurality of votes in the state, and the other three are awarded based on congressional district. Biden took one vote, in the 2nd congressional district.

US presidential election: Trump says will make a 'big statement soon', assures of a 'big win'
