US President Joe Biden was already navigating growing discontent among fellow Democrats over his presidential bid after recent flubs during debate and media addresses. Now, his recent COVID-19 diagnosis has further raised concerns. Adding to these challenges, former President Barack Obama has expressed doubts, narrowing Biden's path to the presidency even more.

According to report by the Washington Post, Barack Obama has told allies in recent days that President Biden’s path to victory has greatly diminished and he thinks the president needs to seriously consider the viability of his candidacy, according to multiple people briefed on his thinking, reported the Washington Post.

In recent days, Obama has received calls from congressional leaders, Democratic governors, and key donors, during which he has shared their unease about Biden's campaign prospects following his disastrous June 27 debate performance against Donald Trump.

Despite listening to these concerns, Obama has maintained that the decision to stay in the race is Biden's alone, according to several anonymous sources cited by the Associated Press.

"Whether it’s President Obama, former President Clinton, Secretary Clinton, I think their most important role, at this point, is helping to ensure that we have a successful November,” said Julian Castro, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary under Obama and a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate against Biden, has recently urged Biden to end his current candidacy, reported AP

Obama-Biden Relationship

Obama and Biden's relationship began as a strategic move when Obama chose the experienced Delaware senator as his vice president in 2008. The two were not close when they were in the Senate, but Obama’s choice aimed to ease worries about his limited experience and reassure white Democrats about voting for a Black candidate with less than four years in the Senate. Over time, this practical alliance grew into a genuine partnership and friendship.