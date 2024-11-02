WATCH: As Millions Celebrate Diwali With Fervour, Burj Khalifa Shines To Mark Festival Of Lights
Burj Khalifa was adorned with intricate patterns and a heartfelt message.
As the people in India and across the globe celebrated the festival of Diwali with fervour and gaiety, the Burj Khalifa in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Dubai, lit up on Thursday to mark the festival of lights.
The central landmark of Dubai's skyline was adorned with intricate patterns and a heartfelt message. "Celebrating the festival of light, wishing you joy, health, and prosperity. Happy Diwali," read the message on the world's tallest building.
Emaar, the company that constructed the iconic skyscraper, posted the video on its Instagram account. "Celebrating the Festival of Lights at the #BurjKhalifa! May this Diwali bring joy, prosperity, and peace to all," the company wrote in the post.
The world’s tallest building, Burj Khalifa, in Dubai tonight wishes a very happy Diwali to all celebrating.
Happy Diwali to all from your lovely Dubai
