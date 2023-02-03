topStoriesenglish2569171
WATCH: Ex-Pakistan Minister and Imran Khan Aide Fawad Chaudhry Breaks Down and Cries on Live TV Show

ISLAMABAD: A video of former Pakistan Minister Fawad Chaudhry, who was recently released from the Adiala prison after an Islamabad court granted him bail in a sedition case, has been doing the rounds on social media. Fawad Chaudhry, who is also a close confidante of former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan, can be seen sobbing and wiping his tears in the viral video, which is being widely shared on Twitter.

The former Pakistan Information minister broke down and was seen crying and wiping his tears while recalling his detention in jail after his arrest in the sedition case. The incident took place during a live TV show on the ARY News Channel’s “Off the Record” programme.

 

 

The PTI leader was asked how he felt after his arrest and how his family manage to cope up with the situation. Recalling those difficult times, Fawad Chaudhry said it actually hurt him whenever his kids came to see him in jail.

During the show, the PTI leader also decried the way he was arrested and brought before the court handcuffed and with his head covered. Chaudhry claimed that the cops told him that they had clear orders to arrest him when he inquired about warrants. He also claimed that the cops also snatched his mobile phone during his arrest, which he is yet to get back.

Chaudhry was arrested on charges of “threatening ” members of the Pakistani Election Commission. His bail application was granted by the Islamabad court on the condition that he would refrain from using similar language to disparage a constitutional institution.

Fawad Chaudhry Viral VideoFawad Chaudhry Crying VideoInformation Minister Fawad ChaudhryARY newsPTI

