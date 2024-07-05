Britain's election results have not brought good news for Rishi Sunak's Conservative party as the Labour Party won by a landslide margin. Labour Party's leader, Keir Starmer, who will soon become the UK's new Prime Minister said that the victory comes with a great responsibility. On the other hand, Sunak accepted defeat and said that he called Starmer to congratulate him for the victory. Irish airline Ryanair also trolled the British-Indian politician in a Twitter post that has gone viral on social media.

Rishi Sunak might have lost his parliamentary seat, but budget airline Ryanair has a seat ready for him on one of their flights. Ryanair, famous for its cheeky social media presence, poked fun at the (outgoing?) UK Prime Minister with a post that has quickly gone viral on X. Raynair's post has received over 3.6 million views so far.

"Don't worry Rishi Sunak, we've got a seat for you," said Ryanair.

Rishi Sunak surprised Westminster and many in his own party by calling the election earlier than required in May, with the Conservatives trailing Labour by about 20 points in opinion polls. He had hoped the gap would narrow, as is often the case in British elections, but instead, he experienced a fairly disastrous campaign.

Shortly after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced his defeat in the general election, Starmer said, "Our task is nothing less than renewing the ideas that hold this country together. National renewal...If you work hard, if you play by the rules, this country should give you a fair chance to get on... We have to restore that."

"We have to return politics to public service, show that politics can be a force for good. Make no mistake, that is the great test for politics in this era. The fight for trust is the battle that defines our age," he further added.