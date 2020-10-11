Golden moments: Wrestler Geeta Phogat shares son's pictures from 'Akhada'

New Delhi: Indian star wrestler Geeta Phogat has recently shared pictures of her life's 'golden moments', where her son, Arjun, is seen playing in the 'Akhada'.

Geeta took to her social media accounts to share the adorable pictures of Arjun.

The Twitter post has already garnered 54.8k likes and has been shared by over 3.4k Twitteratis.

See the pictures here:



जिस मिट्टी मैं खेल-कूद कर आज हम इस मुक़ाम पर हैं उसी मिट्टी में अर्जुन को पलता बढ़ता देखना एक माँ होने के नाते मेरे लिए सबसे सुनहरे पल हैं pic.twitter.com/l6OtQyWWAE — geeta phogat (@geeta_phogat) October 10, 2020

Arjun who was born on December 24 in 2019, is not even one year old and has already started to know the 'akhada' to enter the 'dangal' when the time is right.

HELLO BOY !! WELCOME TO THE WORLD He is here we are so much in love please give him your love and blessings he made our life perfect now

Nothing can be described the feelings of watching your own baby be born Date - 24-12-2019 pic.twitter.com/9KAc3Ew15c — geeta phogat (@geeta_phogat) December 24, 2019

Earlier in September 2019, Phogat had announced her pregnancy through a social media post.

She wrote, "A mother's joy begins when new life is stirring inside… when a tiny heartbeat is heard for the very first time, and a playful kick reminds that little one is never alone. You never understand life until it grows inside of you."

“A mother's joy begins when new life is stirring inside… when a tiny heartbeat is heard for the very first time, and a playful kick reminds that liitle one is never alone.” You never understand life until it grows inside of you #pregnancy #babybump #motherhoodrising pic.twitter.com/qh8E33i0PJ — geeta phogat (@geeta_phogat) September 2, 2019

Phogat has won India's first-ever gold medal in wrestling at the Commonwealth Games in the year 2010.

Notably, she is also the first Indian female to have qualified for the Olympic Summer Games.

She got married to fellow wrestler Pawan Saroha in November 2016 who is also a three-time Commonwealth champion and six-time national champion.

With Arjun's parents' having such a vast background in the 'akhada', it won't be a surprise to think of him being the next big player in the family.