WWE Elimination Chamber 2021: Full Match Card, superstars participating and when to watch in India

WWE Elimination Chamber: Almost a month after the year's first WWE pay-per-view event Royal Rumble, fans gear up for another promising show the Elimination Chamber. In this pay-per-view event, scheduled to broadcast on Monday morning in India, six superstars will go against each other inside the ring with a cage around it.

The Elimination Chamber matches will initially begin with two superstars kicking-off the proceedings and the remaining four wrestlers being locked in chambers stationed at the four corners of the cage. The remaining superstars will then enter the ring in sequence after every five minutes and the match will continue until there is a final survivor. A wrestler can only be eliminated either by pinfall or submission and subsequently the losing contestant will leave the cage.

This year's Elimination Chamber will see WWE Champion Drew McIntyre defending his title against Sheamus, Kofi Kingston, Randy Orton, Jeff Hardy, and AJ Styles. Meanwhile, Roman Reigns will defend his Universal Championship title against the winner of the SmackDown Elimination Chamber match.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2021 - Full Match Card:

Smackdown's Elimination Chamber match: Daniel Bryan vs Jey Uso vs Cesaro vs Kevin Owens vs King Corbin vs Sami Zayn

Roman Reigns vs the winner of Smackdown's Elimination Camber match

Raw's Elimination Chamber match: Drew McIntyre vs Sheamus vs Kofi Kingston vs Randy Orton vs AJ Styles vs Jeff Hardy

Raw Women's title match: Asuka vs Lacey Evans

Raw United States Championship match: Bobby Lashley vs Riddle vs Keith Lee

WWE Women's Tag-Team title match: Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler vs Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks