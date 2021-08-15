9 films that inspired Rang De Basanti director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra—the director of films such as Rang De Basanti, Delhi 6 and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag—gets candid about his favourite films. He also reveals which film he would like to remake if given a chance.

I will pick only Hindi films, because if we consider world cinema then the list is endless.

I was most inspired by V Shantaram’s Do Aankhen Barah Haath (1957). It was a very difficult film to make and it was inspired by true happenings. It’s about six murderers who have been awarded life sentence and how this police officer converts them into great civilians who would now contribute to the society. Jails were always meant for reforming. That’s what legal justice system is about.

There was Do Bigha Zamin (1953) by Bimal Roy which was amazingly performed. It was about the displacement of farmers. How a farmer fights for his land. He goes to the town, pulls the rickshaw in Kolkata and the family gets scattered. When he returns to his family, there is a factory on his land, and now he is a stranger in his own motherland. That was very heartbreaking.

I also like Chupke Chupke (1975) and Padosan (1968). I laughed so much that I cried.

I loved films like Garam Hava (1968) which was beautifully crafted in the aftermath of the partition and how societies within societies co-existed.

I also loved Lagaan (2001). It’s a very modern day contemporary cinema. It said that you can do anything if you set out with the right team. It was not about fighting the enemy with guns but on spirit and integrity. Those are bigger values.

Guide (1965) was another amazing film about a woman who wants to express herself. At that time women were not given a chance to voice their opinion. It has a spiritual connect towards the end.

There have been magnificent films like Mughal-E-Azam (1960) and Haqeeqat (1964), which was made in the backdrop of the India-China war. We lost the war, but the film makes you feel for the soldiers. It was not about chest-thumping but how painful can a war be.

For me, a film has to be relevant, so if given a chance I would like to remake Do Bigha Zamin. How farmers are going through a complex situation.