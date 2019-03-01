US offers $1 million reward to find Osama bin Laden's son

WASHINGTION: The United States on Thursday (local time) offered US $1 million reward for information on slain terrorist Osama bin Laden son`s Hamza bin Laden.

"United States is offering to reward US $1 million for the information leading to the identification and location in any country of the Al-Qaeda leader Hamza Bin Laden," said United States Assistant Secretary for Diplomatic Security Michael T. Evanoff.

Evanoff who was flanked by the United States Ambassador-at-Large and Coordinator for Counterterrorism Nathan A. Sales, made these remarks during a press briefing on "New Tools to Counter al-Qaeda and Its Future Leadership."

"Hamza bin Laden is the son of deceased former Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden and is emerging as a leader in the Al-Qaeda strongholds. He has also released audio and video messages on the internet calling his followers to launch attacks against the United States and its western alliance. The US has declared Hamza Bin Laden as a global terrorist" added Evanoff.

Today’s announcement demonstrates the United States’ resolve to use all its available tools to counter-terrorism and hold Al-Qaeda and its leaders accountable for their actions.

The State Department identified Hamza as a "Specially Designated Global Terrorist" in January 2017, and later stated that "all property subject to US jurisdiction in which Hamza bin Laden has any interest is blocked, and US persons are generally prohibited from engaging in any transactions with him."

"Al-Qaeda during this period has been relatively quiet but that is a strategic pause not a surrender. Make no mistake. Al-Qaeda retains both the capability & the intent to hit us," said Nathan A. Sales.

Indicating further action against Al-Qaeda, Nathan A. Sales said: "We have and will continue to conduct military operations to ensure Al-Qaeda plotters in places like Somalia & Syria aren`t able to threat US & our allies"