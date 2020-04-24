हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

AIMIM distributes PPE kits to ‘Asha’ and ‘Anganwadi’ workers and cops in Hyderabad

AIMIM president and lawyer Asaduddin Owaisi distributed 178 Personal Protection Kits (PPE) and 2,640 Mini Kits among Asha Workers and Anganwadi Workers in his Hyderabad Parliamentary Constituency.

AIMIM distributes PPE kits to ‘Asha’ and ‘Anganwadi’ workers and cops in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: AIMIM president and lawyer Asaduddin Owaisi distributed 178 Personal Protection Kits (PPE) and 2,640 Mini Kits among Asha Workers and Anganwadi Workers in his Hyderabad Parliamentary Constituency.

The PPE kits were also distributed in the Nampally Assembly Constituency and Bholakpur, Shaikpet and Erragadda Municipal Wards.

Owaisi handed over PPE Kits and Mini Kits to GHMC Mayor Bonthu Rammohan.

The Distribution Programme, held at Shastripuram on Friday, was attended by GHMC Mayor B.Rammohan, Principal Secretary MA and UD, Arvind Kumar, GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar, Director EV&DM Wing GHMC K. Viswajeet and Zonal Commissioner (South Zone) Ashok Samrat.  

A total of 2818 PPE kits were distributed by the party. 

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi also handed over 350 PPE kits to Hyderabad Police Commissioner Mr Anjani Kumar for distribution among the police personnel working at Outposts around Hyderabad City.

Andhra Pradesh stands on top in COVID-19 tests per million population
