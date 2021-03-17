Andhra Pradesh CID summons former CM N Chandrababu Naidu in Amravati land case

Hyderabad: The state Crime Investigation Department (CID) has issued a notice to former Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu. The notice was issued at his residence in Hyderabad in a land scam in Amravati.

The state Crime Investigation Department (CID) has also asked ex-state minister Ponguru Narayana to appear in the investigation with the alleged land scam. Ponguru Narayana served as a Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development during the TDP regime.

The notice issued by the CID asks N Chandrababu Naidu and Ponguru Narayana to appear in person before the Investigating Officer on Tuesday (March 23) at the CID regional office at Satyanarayanapuram in Vijaywada.

"Failure to attend or comply with the terms of notices, you will be liable for arrest under section 41(3) and (4) of CrPC." the notice mentioned.

The alleged land scam directs at the pooling of land for development of new capital city Amravati in 2015.

YSRC (Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress) Party MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy filed a complaint on February 24, based on this CID registered an FIR on March 12 under various sections pf IPC and the SCs and STs (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Referring to the MLAs complaint, the FIR mentions, "some of the former (farmers) of his constituency represented him that some influenced persons of then government have cheated them by taking away their lands illegally, fraudulent by keeping innocent peasents under confusion and fear of insecurity about their lands. This set of middle man who were part of the conspiracy by making false representation that the government was going to take away their lands without giving any compensation (sic)."

this came almost a month after High Court struck down a case pertaining to "insider trading" in the Amravati land scam, naming N Chandrababu Naidu and Ponguru Narayana as "known/suspected/unknown accused."

