Pema Khandu

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu tests COVID-19 positive

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, he said that he is 'asymptomatic and feeling healthy'. 

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday said that he has tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19 and has self-isolated himself. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, he said that he is 'asymptomatic and feeling healthy'. 

"I had undergone Covid test RT-PCR and have tested positive for Covid19. I am asymptomatic and feeling healthy. However as per SOP and safety of others, I am self isolating myself and request everyone who came in contact with me to adhere to the SOP," Khandu wrote in his official Twitter handle.

Khandu had gone to the national capital on an official visit on September 12.

Last week, the CM had trekked a distance of 24 km for 11 hours to reach Luguthang village, 97 km from Tawang. "It was an arduous journey while crossing Karpu-La (16,000 ft) to Luguthang (14,500 ft)," Khandu had tweeted after returning to Tawang on September 10. The village, located at a height of 14,500 feet above sea level, in Thingbu tehsil of Tawang district has a population of 50 people who live in 10 houses.

"Had a review meeting with Luguthang villagers to ensure that benefits of every flagship programme reach the last man standing in forwarding areas," the chief minister had tweeted. The journey to the village, which is inaccessible by road, is a mesmerising one as one has to cross the eye-catching Karpu-La mountain and several natural lakes that fall on the route.

Tags:
Pema KhanduArunachal Pradesh CMCOVID-19
