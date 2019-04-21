Indian woman among 207 killed in Sri Lanka blasts

New Delhi: An Indian woman, hailing from Kerala is among those killed in the series of blasts that hit Sri Lanka on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as 61-year-old Razeena, a native of Kasargod in Kerala.

According to reports, Razeena had gone to Colombo to meet her relatives, who stay there. The Kerala government has initiated steps to bring back her body to the state.

At least 207 people have been killed and 450 injured in the series of blasts that hit Sri Lankan capital, Colombo, today.

The police have arrested at least seven people in a raid on a house in Colombo in connection with the blasts probe, news agency Reuters reported.

The Indian High Commission in Colombo released helpline numbers, following the attack. "Explosions have been reported in Colombo and Batticaloa today. We are closely monitoring the situation. Indian citizens in need of assistance or help and for seeking clarification may call the following numbers: +94777903082 +94112422788 +94112422789," it tweeted.

"In addition to the numbers given, Indian citizens in need of assistance or help and for seeking clarification may also call the following numbers +94777902082 +94772234176," the high commission tweeted.

The eight explosions, some of which were reportedly suicide bomb attacks, led to an immediate clampdown in the country. The government has declared a curfew and blocked access to major social media and messaging sites, including Facebook and WhatsApp.

Six simultaneous blasts hit three churches and three hotels in Sri Lanka on Sunday morning. While the country was already on high alert, two more explosions were reported from around the capital city taking the total number of blasts during the day to eight.

The blasts in the churches occurred when people had gathered for prayers on Easter on Sunday. The places that were targeted were frequented by tourists in Sri Lanka.