Kashmir

Pakistan PM Imran Khan contacts Indonesian President over Kashmir issue

Khan informed President Widodo that the state of Jammu and Kashmir remained under a complete clampdown and that there was a serious risk of innocent Kashmiris getting killed in large numbers as a result of enhanced repression by Indian security forces.

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan rang up Indonesian President Joko Widodo as part of his outreach to world leaders on the Kashmir issue, the country`s media reported on Monday.

This was the first telephonic conversation between the two leaders, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Khan informed President Widodo that the state of Jammu and Kashmir remained under a complete clampdown and that there was a serious risk of innocent Kashmiris getting killed in large numbers as a result of enhanced repression by Indian security forces.

According to reports, he stressed that the international community was duty-bound to act to prevent any such calamity from happening.

KashmirJammu and Kashmirarticle 37035AImran KhanNarendra ModiLadakh
