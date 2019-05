Arunachal Pradesh Assembly election results 2019: Full list of winners

ITANAGAR: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be forming the next government in Arunachal Pradesh as the party on Thursday crossed the magic figure and won 36 seats of the 58 seats where results have been declared. The result in two seats is yet to be declared.

The state assembly has 60-seats, but elections were held for 57 as three BJP candidates have won unopposed. The three seats the BJP won uncontested are -- the Along East constituency in West Siang district from where Kento Jini has been elected, Yachuli seat in Lower Subansiri district from where Taba Tedir was declared elected, and Dirang seat in West Kameng district from where Phurpa Tsering has been declared as the winner.

Here is the full list of winners in Arunachal Pradesh:

CONSTITUENCY WINNER PARTY ALONG EAST Kento Jini Bharatiya Janata Party ALONG WEST TUMKE BAGRA Bharatiya Janata Party ANINI MOPI MIHU Bharatiya Janata Party BAMENG GORUK PORDUNG Bharatiya Janata Party BASAR Gokar Basar National People's Party BOMDILA Shri Dongru Siongju Janata Dal (United) BORDUMSA - DIYUN SOMLUNG MOSSANG Independent BORDURIA BOGAPANI Wanglin Lowangdong Indian National Congress CHANGLANG NORTH TESAM PONGTE Bharatiya Janata Party CHANGLANG SOUTH PHOSUM KHIMHUN Bharatiya Janata Party CHAYANG TAJO HAYENG MANGFI Janata Dal (United) CHOWKHAM CHOWNA MEIN Bharatiya Janata Party DAMBUK GUM TAYENG Bharatiya Janata Party DAPORIJO Taniya Soki Bharatiya Janata Party DIRANG Shri Phurpa Tsering Bharatiya Janata Party DOIMUKH TANA HALI TARA Bharatiya Janata Party DUMPORIJO HAYULIANG DASANGLU PUL Bharatiya Janata Party ITANAGAR Techi Kaso Janata Dal (United) KALAKTANG SHRI DORJEE WANGDI KHARMA Janata Dal (United) KANUBARI GABRIEL DENWANG WANGSU Bharatiya Janata Party KHONSA EAST Wanglam Sawin Bharatiya Janata Party KHONSA WEST Tirong Aboh National People's Party KOLORIANG Pani Taram National People's Party LEKANG JUMMUM ETE DEORI Bharatiya Janata Party LIKABALI KARDO NYIGYOR People's Party of Arunachal LIROMOBA NYAMAR KARBAK Bharatiya Janata Party LONGDING PUMAO TANPHO WANGNAW Bharatiya Janata Party LUMLA JAMBEY TASHI Bharatiya Janata Party MARIYANG-GEKU KANGGONG TAKU Janata Dal (United) MEBO LOMBO TAYENG Indian National Congress MECHUKA PASANG DORJEE SONA Bharatiya Janata Party MIAO KAMLUNG MOSANG Bharatiya Janata Party MUKTO Pema Khandu Bharatiya Janata Party NACHO Nakap Nalo Bharatiya Janata Party NAMPONG LAISAM SIMAI Bharatiya Janata Party NAMSAI CHAU ZINGNU NAMCHOOM Bharatiya Janata Party NAMSANG Wangki Lowang Bharatiya Janata Party NARI-KOYU KENTO RINA Bharatiya Janata Party NYAPIN Bamang Felix Bharatiya Janata Party PAKKE KESSANG BIYURAM WAHGE Bharatiya Janata Party PALIN BALO RAJA Bharatiya Janata Party PANGIN Ojing Tasing Bharatiya Janata Party PASIGHAT EAST KALING MOYONG Bharatiya Janata Party PASIGHAT WEST NINONG ERING Indian National Congress PONGCHAU WAKKA HONCHUN NGANDAM Bharatiya Janata Party RAGA ROING Mutchu Mithi National People's Party RUMGONG Talem Taboh Janata Dal (United) SAGALEE NABAM TUKI Indian National Congress SEPPA EAST TAPUK TAKU National People's Party SEPPA WEST MAMA NATUNG Bharatiya Janata Party TALI JIKKE TAKO Janata Dal (United) TALIHA Nyato Rigia Bharatiya Janata Party TAWANG TSERING TASHI Bharatiya Janata Party TEZU Karikho Kri Independent THRIZINO-BURAGAON KUMSI SIDISOW Bharatiya Janata Party TUTING YINGKIONG ALO LIBANG Bharatiya Janata Party YACHULI TABA TEDIR Bharatiya Janata Party ZIRO HAPOLI TAGE TAKI Bharatiya Janata Party

In its debut in the state's electoral scene, the Janata Dal United performed remarkably well, winning seven seats. The Congress, which bagged 42 seats in the 2014 polls, could secure only four seats, till the latest EC update.

Another debutant, National People's Party (NPP) won one seat, while the lone regional forum the Peoples' Party of Arunachal (PPA) also won one. Two independents also tasted victory in the state.

Among the major winners include Chief Minister Pema Khandu (Mukto seat in Tawang district, bordering China), his third victory in a row and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who had contested from the Chowkham constituency instead of his permanent bastion Lekang.

Former Chief Minister Nabam Tuki (Congress) retained his Sagalee seat while Health and Family Welfare Minister Al Libang was reelected from the Tuting-Yingkiong constituency for a Third consecutive term, defeating longest serving Chief Minister Gegong Apang.