close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
West Bengal Assembly Election

BJP announces names of candidates for bypolls in 6 Assembly seats of West Bengal

The bypolls to the assembly seats will be held on May 19.

BJP announces names of candidates for bypolls in 6 Assembly seats of West Bengal

Kolkata: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday announced the names of six candidates for bypolls to six Assembly seats of West Bengal.

The party nominee from Darjeeling will be Neeraj Tamang Zimba, from Bhatpara will be Pawan Kumar Singh, Dr Samayroop Mandal from Islampur, Jual Murmu from Habibpur, Sanat Mandal from Kandi and Anupam Mandal from Nowda.

The Bhatpara assembly seat fell vacant after the sitting Arjun Singh quit Trinamool Congress (TMC) to join BJP. He is a four-time TMC MLA from Bhatpara. However, he joined BJP in March as he was denied ticket to contest the Lok Sabha election from Barrackpore.

Live TV

Arjun Singh is now BJP candidate from Barrackpore and has been fielded against former Railway Minister and senior TMC leader Dinesh Trivedi.

Meanwhile, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee has named Saradha scam accused Madan Mitra as the party's candidate for the bypolls to Bhatpara assembly seat against Pawan Kumar Singh. 

The bypolls to the assembly seats will be held on May 19, which is also the last date of the seven-phase national election. 

Counting of votes will take place on May 23, along with the counting of the Parliamentary election.

Tags:
West Bengal Assembly ElectionWest Bengal bypollsLok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019
Next
Story

Lok Sabha election 2019: Three constituencies in Jharkhand to vote in phase 4

Must Watch

PT12M41S

5W1H: Watch top news with research and latest updates