Delhi Assembly election 2020: Adarsh Nagar, Shalimar Bagh, Shakur Basti, Tri Nagar, Wazirpur, Model Town, Sadar Bazar, Chandni Chowk, Matia Mahal, Ballimaran constituency profile

Delhi's Chandini Chowk area is a trading hub and also an Assembly as well as Lok Sabha constituency. Along with Chandini Chowk, there are nine other Assembly segments which make up the Lok Sabha seat. The 10 Delhi Assembly constituencies are Adarsh Nagar, Shalimar Bagh, Shakur Basti, Tri Nagar, Wazirpur, Model Town, Sadar Bazar, Chandni Chowk, Matia Mahal and Ballimaran.

Voting for the 70-member Delhi Assembly took place on February 8 and the result is on February 11. The major parties in the fray are Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress. The voting percentage in Delhi Assembly election 2020 was 62.59 per cent with both the AAP and BJP claiming they will form the next government in the national capital with an absolute majority while the Congress, which failed to open its account in the 2015 poll, hopeful of reaching the double-digit mark in the 70-MLA state Assembly.

Adarsh Nagar

Located in north Delhi, Adarsh Nagar assembly constituency is one of the 70 seats of Delhi and falls inside the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha seat. Adarsh Nagar is one of the posh and upscale colonies in Delhi, dotted with large markets, wide roads and big bungalows. The total number of voters in this seat is 1,47,478 out of which 81,919 are males and 65,551 females.

Sitting MLA and AAP leader Pawan Kumar Sharma is contesting from this constituency against BJP's Rajkumar Bhatia. Congress' candidate is Mukesh Goel.

In the 2015 Delhi election, Pawan Sharma tasted victory from Adarsh Nagar securing 54,026 votes whereas Rajkumar Bhatia, was the runner-up with 33,285 votes.

Shalimar Bagh

Shalimar Bagh constituency of Delhi Vidhan Sabha falls within the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha seat. The total number of voters in this constituency is 1,74,397 split between 94,144 men, 80,243 women and 10 third gender voters.

Bandana Kumari of AAP won from Shalimar Bagh in 2013 as well as the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections. She is a former deputy speaker of the Delhi assembly and also headed AAP's women wing Mahila Shakti. In the 2015 election, she defeated BJP's Rekha Gupta by over 10,000 votes. Rekha Gupta is a former general secretary and Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) president. She has also been a member of the BJP national executive and Delhi state unit general secretary.

In the 2020 assembly election, Bandana Kumar once again faces Rekha Gupta while the Congress candidate is JS Nayol. Nayol is Indian National Trade Union Congress national vice president.

Shakur Basti

Shakur Basti assembly constituency, situated in north Delhi, saw AAP's Satyendra Jain take on BJP's SC Vats and Congress' Dev Raj Arora. The total number of voters in this constituency is 1,47,262. The split of this figure works out as 75,935 men, 71,326 women and 1 third gender voter.

BJP leader SC Vats had been a former two-time Congress MLA from the seat. In the 2008 election, BJP leader Shyamal Garg won from the seat by a narrow margin of 4,000 votes. However, in the 2013 election, he was defeated by AAP's Satyendra Jain, who retained the seat again in 2015 election. Jain is the current home and health minister of Delhi.

Shakur Basti has diverse demography with planned areas, colonies, low-income settlements and slums.

Tri Nagar

Tri Nagar is one of the 70 Delhi assembly constituencies of Delhi. In the last Delhi Assembly election in 2015, AAP candidate Jitender Singh Tomar won the seat. However, he is not contesting following his arrest in a fake degree case. AAP has given the ticket to Jitender's wife Preeti Tomar.

The BJP has fielded Tilak Ram Gupta while the Congress has nominated Kamal Kant Sharma from Tri Nagar Assembly constituency. The total number of voters in this constituency is 1,58,887. The split of this figure works out to 75,935 men, 71,565 women and 1 third gender voter.

Wazirpur

Located in north Delhi, Wazirpur is one of the 70 assembly constituencies of the national capital. The constituency will see a repeat of the 2015 poll battle as AAP's MLA Rajesh Gupta takes on BJP's Mahender Nagpal for the second consecutive time. Congress candidate is Hari Kishan Jindal. Wazirpur is a major industrial area.

The total number of voters in this constituency is 1,63,100 with 91,181 men, 71,916 women and 3 third gender voters.

Congress' Deep Chand Bandhu won from the seat in 1993 and 1998 elections. In the 2003 poll, BJP tasted victory from the seat for the first time with its candidate Mange Ram Garg defeating his nearest Congress rival Rattan Chand Jain. In 2008, Congress reclaimed the seat after its candidate Hari Shanker Gupta won. However, in the 2013 election, Gupta lost to BJP's Mahendra Nagpal, who in 2015 election, lost to AAP's Rajesh Gupta.

Model Town

A part of Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency, Model Town is one of the posh areas in north Delhi and is divided into Model Town 1, Model Town 2 and Model Town 3. It also has a significant population living in slums.

AAP has renominated Akhilesh Pati Tripathi from the seat against former AAP MLA Kapil Mishra, who is contesting as a BJP candidate. Kapil Mishra, who was shown the exit door from AAP, faced a 48-hour campaigning ban by the poll panel after he compared the Delhi election to 'India vs Pakistan match'. Congress leader Akansha Ola, the Mahila Congress secretary, is the other big name.

The total number of voters in this constituency is 1,53,672. The split of this figure works out to 85,192 men, 68,477 women and 3 third gender voters.

The seat was once a Congress stronghold with party leader Kanwar Karan Singh winning from 1998 to 2013. However, in the 2013 and 2015 election, he faced defeat at the hands of Akhilesh Pati Tripathi in the AAP wave.

Sadar Bazar

Sadar Bazar Assembly constituency is witnessing a triangular contest between AAP, BJP and Congress. The constituency was once a Congress stronghold with its leader Rajesh Jain scoring a hattrick until 2013 election when he lost the seat to AAP's Som Dutt. Som Dutt retained the seat in 2015 by a comfortable margin once again.

In the 2020 Delhi election, AAP renominated sitting MLA Som Dutt as its candidate against Congress leader Satbir Sharma. The BJP has fielded Jai Prakash from the seat, who had contested the 2013 poll from this seat. Notably, Congress senior leader Ajay Maken had contested from the seat in 2015 election and lost.

The total number of voters in this constituency is 1,65,889 with 90,775 men, 75,106 women and 8 third gender.

Sadar Bazar is a major wholesale market area and is dominated by the trading community. Along with traders, there are also a sizable number of Muslims and members of Scheduled Castes in the constituency.

Chandni Chowk

One of the smallest constituency in Delhi in terms of the electorate, Chandni Chowk is one of the historical centres of Delhi and is popular because of the dominance of various businesses and historical monuments.

Former AAP leader Alka Lamba is contesting from Chandini Chowk on a Congress ticket against AAP's Parlad Singh Sawhney and BJP's Suman Kumar Gupta.

The seat was once a stronghold of Congress and Parlad Singh Sawhney was the MLA between 1998 and 2015. In 2015, he lost to AAP’s Alka Lamba, who is now back with the Congress. Lamba was disqualified as MLA in 2019 when she rejoined the Congress while four-term former Congress MLA Prahlad Singh Sawhney joined the AAP the same year.

Chandni Chowk is one of the oldest and busiest markets of Delhi and has a Muslim population of more than 40 per cent.

Matia Mahal

Matia Mahal is one of the largest constituencies in the national capital and is dominated by the Muslim community. The primary fight on this seat is between AAP and Congress.

Shoaib Iqbal is the AAP candidate in the Delhi Assembly election 2020. Congress, on the other hand, gave the ticket to Mirza Javed Ali whereas BJP fielded Ravinder Gupta. In the 2015 election, Iqbal had contested on Congress ticket but was defeated by AAP’s Asim Ahmed Khan.

The total number of voters in this constituency is 1,15,944 with 61,720 men, 54,214 women and 10 third gender.

Ballimaran

Ballimaran Assembly constituency in the Central Delhi district is one of the segments of Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2015 Delhi election, AAP candidate Imran Hussain had won from the seat. Prior to that in 2013 and in 2008, Congress leader Haroon Yusuf won from the seat for five consecutive terms between 1993 and 2013.

As per the data shared by the poll panel, the total number of voters in this constituency is 1,40,776 out of which 78,777 are male voters, 61,992 female and 7 third gender.

The walled-city area of Ballimaran is dominated by Dalit-Muslim combination and together they comprise the 3/5th of the total electorate in the constituency.