Jharkhand assembly election 2019

Jharkhand Assembly election: Amit Shah meets BJP leaders to finalise candidates

The meeting was held at Amit Shah's residence and was attended by Chief Minister Raghbar das, Union Minister Arjun Munda, Assembly polls in-charge Om Mathur, Kailash Yadav, BJP State President Laxman Giluwa among others.

New Delhi: BJP President Amit Shah on Thursday met the party's core committee members at his residence to finalise the list of candidates for forthcoming Assembly elections in Jharkhand.

The meeting, which concluded at 10 pm, was attended by Chief Minister Raghbar das, Union Minister Arjun Munda, Assembly polls in-charge Om Mathur, Kailash Yadav, BJP State President Laxman Giluwa among others.

Earlier in the day, a meeting was held at the residence of state election in-charge Om Mathur. During the meeting, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) parties discussed the seat-sharing formula for the polls.

The names of the candidates will be declared after the Central Election Committee's (CEC) meeting, scheduled on Friday or Saturday, said sources.

Tags:
Jharkhand assembly election 2019Jharkhand assembly poll 2019Jharkhand Assembly electionAmit ShahRaghubar DasBJP
