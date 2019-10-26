Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray calls meeting with Shiv Sena leaders on government formation, BJP to discuss about 50-50 formula

New Delhi: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, who bluntly told the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), that they will decide on government formation in Maharashtra only when the saffron party agrees on the 50-50 formula, has called a meeting with his party leaders to discuss the further course of action.

Uddhav will meet Shiv Sena leaders over government formation at his Mumbai home after which two senior members will be deputed to hold talks with the BJP. Shiv Sena will also meet to elect the Legislature Party leader, the post of which is likely to go in Aditya Thackeray's kitty.

Meanwhile, the BJP will also meet on Saturday to chalk out strategies on Shiv Sena's 50-50 condition in forming the government. The meeting is likely to be attended by senior party leaders and other members.

It is not possible for the BJP to form a government in Maharashtra only without the help of Shiv Sena. In the 288-member Assembly, a total of 105 BJP MLAs have won the election while Shiv Sena won 56 seats. BJP is not even close to the halfway-mark to claim majority to form a government on its own.

The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance can together form the government in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena has sought Chief Minister's post for Aditya Thackeray, who won from the Worli Assembly constituency, after placing the 50-50 formula condition.

If Uddhav's condition is considered, the CM's chair will go to Shiv Sena for two-and-a-half years and the remaining period will be headed by a BJP CM. Shiv Sena is also demanding a fifty per cent stake in the Cabinet. And, if the Shiv Sena doesn't get the CM chair for the first term then Uddhav Thackeray wants that the ministries of Home, Finance, Revenue, Urban Development, Forest and Education be given to his party. If Shiv Sena's demands will be met, Aditya will become the youngest CM of Maharashtra.

"'We want Aditya as our CM. This is our first and foremost demand. Before assembly election, both BJP and our party had agreed on 50-50 power-sharing formula, which we wan to be implemented in letter and spirit," Shiv Sena MLA Prakash Survey said.

''We are confident that party chief Uddhav Ji will stick to it during his negotiations with the BJP high command,'' he added.

While the counting of votes was underway on Thursday, Uddhav had categorically stated that "time has come to implement the 50-50 formula in Maharashtra that was previously decided with the BJP."