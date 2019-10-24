Not an easy road for BJP in Haryana as prominent leaders lose election

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will not be able to form a government in Haryana independently as the party is having a close fight with Congress. As a result of which, both the parties are eyeing on an alliance with Dushyant Chautala's Jannayak Janta Party (JJP).

The exit polls which predicted an easy win for BJP in Haryana proved to be wrong and it's tough for the party to form a government without an alliance - either with JJP or independent parties.

Prominent faces from BJP like Captain Abhimanyu, TikTok star Sonali Phogat, who made her political debut, Nagendra Bhadana and others lost the election. Among the sports personalities - Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt and Sandeep Singh - who joined BJP, only Singh could make a mark.

BJP is holding discussions with other parties to chalk out the strategies to form the government and meanwhile, Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda appealed to the opposition parties to come together to make an alliance against the BJP in Haryana.

Amidst the dismal performance of BJP, incumbent CM Manohar Lal Khattar has been called in Delhi for a meeting.

Here's a list of candidates who have won and lost in some seats of Haryana:

Narnaund: Ram Kumar Gautam of JJP wins, Captain Abhimanyu of BJP loses

Narwana (SC): Ram Niwas of JJP wins, Santosh Rani of BJP loses

Narnaul: BJP's Om Prakash Yadav wins, JJP's Kamlesh Saini loses

Thanesar: BJP's Subhash Sudha wins, Congress' Ashok Kumar Arora loses

Sonipat: Congress' Surender Panwar wins, BJP's Kavita Jain loses

Panipat City: BJP's Parmod Kumar Vij wins, Congress' Sanjay Aggarwal loses

Pehowa: Sandeep Singh of BJP wins, Mandeep Singh Chattha of Congress loses

Adampur: Congress' Kuldeep Bishnoi wins, BJP's Sonali Phogat loses

Ambala Cantt.: BJP's Anil wins, Independent candidate Chitra Sarwara loses

Voting for the 90-member Haryana Assembly was held on October 21.