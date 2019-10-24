close

Maharashtra Assembly election results 2019

Shiv Sena takes tough stand after Maharashtra Assembly election result, tells BJP will form govt on 50-50 formula

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday took a tough stand after the Maharashtra Assembly election result was declared. Addressing a press conference, the Sena chief stated that the time has come to implement the 50-50 formula that was previously decided with the BJP.

He asked to recall what the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Home Minister Amit Shah had promised and said in the press conference during the Lok Sabha election.

The Sena chief further added that discussions should be held and then it should be decided that who would become the chief minister of Maharashtra. He also thanked the people of Maharashtra for their support.

Uddhav Thackeray said, "I thank the people of Maharashtra. The public has voted consciously. The time has come to implement the formula that was decided. If Amit ji wants, he will come here once again. Recall what the BJP and Amit Shah had promised and said in the press conference during the Lok Sabha election."

He expressed his pride at the win of his son Aaditya Thackeray from Worli seat. "Being his father I am proud of him. I am happy that the people gave him so much love," added Uddhav Thackeray.

