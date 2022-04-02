10-year-old kids get a chance to drive Lamborghini, Ferrari on track

As part of TrackDays' Junior Driver program, a pair of supercars will be available for 10 to 17-year-old kids in the UK. Now, kids in the UK can try out a Ferrari 458 Italia or a Lamborghini Gallardo LP 570 Performante even before they are approved for a license. Under adult supervision, kids can drive a Ferrari or Lamborghini up to six miles around a race track as part of TrackDays' Junior Platinum Supercar Experience.

The program can be enjoyed at 10 locations around the UK, including North Wales' Anglesey Circuit and Dunsfold Park in Surrey. The TrackDays experiences begin at £79, or roughly Rs 7,889. Interestingly, both the 458 Italia and Gallardo LP 570 supercars produce more than 500 HP and are capable of reaching 100 km/h in less than 4 seconds.

If you're wondering if this offer is legal, know that learner drivers are allowed to drive any car according to the requirements of the race track in the United Kingdom. Considering that the race track is a controlled environment on private property, there is no reason to question its legality.

Coming back to the cars again, the Ferrari 458 Italia is one of the most successful Ferraris on the market and was produced between 2009 and 2015. Powered by a 4.4-litre naturally aspirated V8 engine with 569 PS of power and 540 NM of torque, this beautiful engine is mated to a 7-speed DTC which powers the rear-wheels.

Lamborghini Gallardo LP 570 Performante is also one of the most popular sports cars on the market. Powered by a 5.2-litre naturally aspirated V10 engine with 567 PS of power and 540 NM of torque, this engine is mated to a 6-Speed Manual or 6-Speed Automatic transmission.

