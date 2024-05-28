1500 Units Of Mahindra XUV 3XO Delivered To Buyers On First Day; Check Details

Mahindra has commenced the dispatch of its newly launched XUV 3XO with an impressive start. Over 1,500 units were delivered to customers across the country on the first day. Notably, on May 15th, Mahindra recorded over 27,000 bookings within just 10 minutes of opening, a figure that soared to 50,000 in the following hour. This strong demand highlights the excitement and interest in the new XUV 3XO.

Pricing and Variants

The Mahindra XUV 3XO is available at a starting price of Rs 7.49 lakh, with the top-end model priced at Rs 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Customers have a choice of nine different variants: MX1, MX2, MX2 Pro, MX3, MX3 Pro, AX5, AX5 L, AX7, and AX7 L. Interested buyers can reserve the vehicle by paying a token amount of Rs 21,000, either through authorized dealerships or online via Mahindra's official website.

Advanced Features

The XUV 3XO comes equipped with cutting-edge features that set it apart in the compact SUV segment. Highlights include dual 10.25-inch displays for infotainment and instrumentation, which support wireless car connectivity technology.

Mahindra has also included a 7-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, a first-in-segment panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, cruise control, a wireless charging pad, and a multi-functional steering wheel with mounted control buttons.

Engine Options and Performance

Under the hood, the Mahindra XUV 3XO offers three engine options:

1.2-litre turbo-petrol: Generates 110 bhp and 200 Nm of torque.

1.2-litre T-GDi (turbo-petrol): Delivers 128 bhp and 230 Nm of torque.

1.5-litre diesel: Produces 115 bhp and 300 Nm of peak torque.

These options ensure a range of performance capabilities to suit various driving preferences and needs.