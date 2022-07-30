Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., has started the booking of the Mahindra Scorpio-N for the Indian market. Right off the bat, the SUV recorded 1,00,000 bookings for the new ladder on frame SUV within 30 minutes of the booking. It is to be noted that the SUV bookings of the new SUV started at 11 AM. In terms of currency, the SUV has already clocked sales of ₹18,000 crores. The sales of the SUV were expected to hit record, considering the name of the legacy Scorpio and the bookings of the Mahindra XUV700 and Thar.

The deliveries of the new Mahindra Scorpio-N will be from September 26, 2022, onwards. The company has plans of selling 20,000 units of the all-new Scorpio-N are planned for delivery by December 2022 wherein the Z8L variant will be prioritized. The customers will be informed about their delivery date by the end of August 2022.

However, most people fear that the long delivery dates will tail the new Mahindra Scorpio-N. It is to be noted that the Mahindra XUV700 and Thar have long delivery dates tailing them.

The introductory prices of the All-New Scorpio-N variants are applicable for the first 25,000 bookings. The prices for the subsequent bookings will be as per the prices prevalent at the time of delivery. Bookings for the All-New Scorpio-N will continue to be accepted online and at dealerships.

The All-New Scorpio-N features an imposing big stature with a new design. The SUV gets a new twin-peaks logo with vertical grills with a sleek design on the bonnet along with projector headlamps and big wheel arches on the side.

The N suffix with the name Scorpio brings a lot to the new model. The new SUV has multiple features in the form of AdrenoX making the Scorpio-N a stand-out SUV. It is available in variants that include diesel and petrol, manual and automatic transmissions, and with 6-seater or 7-seater capacity. It is also available with 4XPLOR first-in-class intelligent terrain management technology to transform it into an all-conquering, capable 4WD beast.