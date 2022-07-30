2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N bookings open in India today: Which variant to buy?

Mahindra is all set to open the bookings for the Scorpio-N from today that has been launched in the Indian market. The SUV has been launched at a starting price of Rs 11.99 lakh and goes up to Rs 21.45 lakh (both prices ex-showroom). But before you start the bookings, it is important to what are the options available in the Scorpio-N. To get an overview, it is available in five trim levels, namely Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8, and Z8L. With the combination of the petrol and diesel engine with 6-speed MT and AT transmissions available in different variants.

Mahindra Scorpio-N: Variant-wise pricing and features

Mahindra Scorpio-N Z2

The Z2 variant of the Scorpio-N is available with features like electronic power steering in the petrol unit while the diesel unit gets a hydraulic unit. The variant gets the standard features like a comparatively smaller infotainment touchscreen without Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, steering-mounted audio controls, USB charging port, start/stop button, and one touch-tumble for the second row. Moreover, the variant will be priced between Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for petrol units and Rs 12.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for diesel units with manual transmission.

Mahindra Scorpio-N Z4

The Z4 diesel variant of the Mahindra Scorpio-N gets 4x4, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wired CarPlay and Android Auto, powered ORVMs, cruise control, USB charging ports for the second row, a cooled glovebox, optional electronic power steering in the diesel configuration, rear wiper and washer, seat height and lumbar adjustment, and an air purifier. As for the pricing, the Z4 petrol MT variant is priced at Rs 13.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Z4 diesel MT variant.

Mahindra Scorpio-N Z6

A colour-TFT 7-inch instrument cluster, wireless CarPlay, and Android Auto, three driving modes for the diesel version, remote functions, in-car apps, valet mode, navigation, emergency call, and SOS switch, and a sunroof are all added to the Z6. It also has AdrenoX with built-in Amazon Alexa and what3words that are Alexa enabled. The front passenger window's anti-pinch feature is also included in the Z6. The variant only comes with a diesel engine option with MT and is available for a price of Rs 14.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra Scorpio-N Z8

The diesel-only 4XPLOR suite of four terrain modes, which is essentially 4x4, is also added to the Z8 version. Push-button start, keyless entry, automatic ORVM folding, dual-zone climate control, automatic LED headlights, rain-sensing wipers, dynamic swipe indicators, and a reverse parking camera are further features. The variant has a price of Rs 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the petrol MT variant and Rs 17.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the diesel variant.

Mahindra Scorpio-N Z8L

The Z8 L is the Scorpio-N model with the most features, including a 12-speaker Sony 3D sound system, an electronically adjustable driver seat, a front parking camera, front parking sensors, wireless smartphone charging, driver drowsiness monitoring, and optional captain chairs. The Z8L Petrol MT has a price of Rs 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and a diesel variant has a price of Rs 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

It is to be noted that the Scorpio-N 4WD, will be available at an introductory price of Rs 2.45 lakhs over the respective 2WD variants. The 4WD will be available on Z4, Z8, and Z8L diesel variants.