The small car market share has shrunk in the last few years, and the exit of some important names further clarifies it. However, Maruti Suzuki is betting big on this segment, and the brand is ready to launch the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto this month. Earlier, the entry-level hatchback has been spied during the TVC shoot, revealing its design. Now, the variant line-up of the upcoming new Maruti Suzuki Alto has surfaced on the internet. Well, a lot of information about the new-gen Alto is leaked before its launch, thanks to the ICAT validation certificate. So, read on to know about it.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto - Variants

A total of four trims will be offered on the upcoming 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto, namely Std, LXi, VXi, and VXi+. Alongside, all the variants will have optional trims, which will come with seat-belt pre-tensioners and passenger side airbags.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto - Dimensions

Going by the ICAT certificate, we can tell that the new Alto K10 will be 3,530 mm long, 1,490 mm wide, and 1,520 mm tall. The wheelbase will measure at 2,380 mm, whereas the gross vehicle weight will stand at 1,150 kilos. The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 will be slightly bigger than the last-gen model.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto - Exterior

In the new-gen rendition, the Maruti Suzuki Alto will don a set of new clothes. In simple words, a new design will be seen for the entry-level hatch. It will draw inspiration from the newly-launched Celerio, and thus it is safe to say that the Alto will look appealing in its new avatar. Expect it to come with a new set of rims, which will be a size larger. Also, the design will include sharper headlamps sitting on either side of a new grille. Around the rear, a new boot lid design will be seen with rounded-off tail lamps.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto - Interior

To offer a richer in-cabin experience, Maruti Suzuki is expected to use a completely new dashboard layout on the upcoming new-gen Alto. It will use a familiar approach like the WagonR and Celerio. This time around, the top-spec Alto will come fitted with dual front airbags, a touchscreen infotainment unit, and a multi-function steering wheel. A dual-tone theme for the dashboard and upholstery could also be used.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto - Heartect platform

Maruti Suzuki’s Heartect platform has been kept away from affordable cars, but not anymore. The Celerio used it, and now, the upcoming new-gen Maruti Suzuki Alto will also be underpinned by the company’s Heartect platform.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto - Powertrain

Maruti Suzuki is updating its model line-up with its updated powertrain options. The Alto in the new rendition will get a 1.0L NA petrol as well, which will produce 66 bhp of peak power and 89 Nm of max torque. This engine is expected to come with an idle start-stop system to extract more kilometres from a litre. Gearbox options will include a 5-speed MT and 5-speed AMT.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto - Expected Price

Going by the rumours and leaks, the all-new Maruti Suzuki Alto will hit the showroom floors by next month. Prices for the new-gen version will be higher than the outgoing model’s by a slight margin.