हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Maruti Suzuki

2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno revealed inside-out; mileage leaked ahead of launch

2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno is all set to hit the markets soon before the launch, along with the teasers revealing the features, details of the new car have been revealed by a leaked document.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno revealed inside-out; mileage leaked ahead of launch
Image for representation

Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift is one of the most updated models from the Indian carmaker. The details of the new car have been leaked ahead of its launch. Maruti has been teasing the advanced features of the car like HUD, 9-inch infotainment screen and 360-degree surround camera.

However, as per reports, leaked documents show that along with the aforementioned features, the facelift Baleno is supposed to have features like Hill Hold Assist (HHA), Electronic Stability Program (ESP) along with ABS and EBD, among other things.

As per the recently leaked documents, the 9-inch infotainment screen is supposed to have features like Android Auto Connectivity, Apple CarPlay, USB-A and USB-C ports for the rear seats et al.

Also read: Sleep Apnea, reason behind Bappi Lahiri's death, a major contributor to road accidents in India

The new documents also say that the new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift will have six variants. The names of the six variants are Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Zeta (O), Alpha and Alpha (O).

The information fuel efficiency figures are also available now. The new model will have the same Heartect platform with improved safety standards. In addition, it will have the same 1.2-litre DualJet four-cylinder petrol engine minus the mild-hybrid technology.

The engine works with a 5-speed manual gearbox with the option of 5-speed AMT available on Delta, Zeta and Alpha variants. The MT will have a fuel efficiency of 22.35 kmpl while the AMT will give out 22.94 kmpl as claimed by ARAI.

Source

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Maruti Suzuki2022 BalenoBaleno FaceliftBaleno details
Next
Story

Amritsar-bound Vistara flight makes precautionary landing in Delhi

Must Watch

PT6M26S

Bollywood Breaking: Alia's film Gangubai Kathiawadi at Berlin Film Festival