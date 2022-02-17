2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno revealed inside-out; mileage leaked ahead of launch

Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift is one of the most updated models from the Indian carmaker. The details of the new car have been leaked ahead of its launch. Maruti has been teasing the advanced features of the car like HUD, 9-inch infotainment screen and 360-degree surround camera.

However, as per reports, leaked documents show that along with the aforementioned features, the facelift Baleno is supposed to have features like Hill Hold Assist (HHA), Electronic Stability Program (ESP) along with ABS and EBD, among other things.

As per the recently leaked documents, the 9-inch infotainment screen is supposed to have features like Android Auto Connectivity, Apple CarPlay, USB-A and USB-C ports for the rear seats et al.

Also read: Sleep Apnea, reason behind Bappi Lahiri's death, a major contributor to road accidents in India

The new documents also say that the new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift will have six variants. The names of the six variants are Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Zeta (O), Alpha and Alpha (O).

The information fuel efficiency figures are also available now. The new model will have the same Heartect platform with improved safety standards. In addition, it will have the same 1.2-litre DualJet four-cylinder petrol engine minus the mild-hybrid technology.

The engine works with a 5-speed manual gearbox with the option of 5-speed AMT available on Delta, Zeta and Alpha variants. The MT will have a fuel efficiency of 22.35 kmpl while the AMT will give out 22.94 kmpl as claimed by ARAI.

Source

Live TV

#mute