2023 Audi Q3, Q3 Sportback Domestic Production Commences At Aurangabad Plant

After launching the Audi Q3 and Audi Q3 Sportback in the Indian market, the company began local production of these models at the SAVWIPL plant in Aurangabad, India. With this, the VW Group reiterates its commitment to Make in India and continues to enhance its product offering to meet the ever-evolving needs of the discerning Indian luxury customer. Also, the brand has recently increased the prices of these models. A price increase of 1.6 per cent on the Audi Q3 and Audi Q3 Sportback starting May 01, 2023, is applicable.

The brand also increased the prices of the Audi Q8 Celebration, Audi RS5 and Audi S5 by up to 2.4 per cent. Commenting on the price hike, Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, "At Audi India, we strive to give our customers the best, but the rise in custom duty and input costs have compelled us to amend our prices upwards. While we have tried to absorb the impact at various levels, the current situation necessitates an increase in price.”

Talking of the Audi Q3 Sportback, it is based on the Audi Q3, but gets a coupe-ish roofline, making it look bold. Audi Q3 Sportback gets an S-line exterior package for the styling, including 18-inch 5-spoke alloy wheels, sharp-looking LED headlamps on the nose, a gaping hexagonal grille, and redesigned LED tail lamps.

The bumpers too are new as compared to the Q3. Yes! The new Q3 Sportback has it all to make folks gaga over it. The new Audi Q3 Sportback has five exterior colour options - Turbo Blue, Glacier White, Chronos Grey, Mythos Black and Navarra Blue. It also offers two interior colour options – Okapi Brown and Pearl Beige.

Also read - Hyundai Exter SUV Exterior Design Leaked In Spy Shots Ahead Of Unveil: See Pics

Under the hood, it gets a peppy powerplant to ensure that one sitting behind the wheel of the Audi Q3 Sportback is smiling all the time. With the renowned Quattro all-wheel-drive system coming in as a standard affair, a 2.0L turbo-petrol is used, which pushes out 190 hp of peak power and 320 Nm of max torque. The Q3 Sportback thus boasts a 0-100 kmph timing of 7.3 seconds.