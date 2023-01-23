2023 Honda Activa launched in India; Smart key variant priced at Rs 80,537

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has launched the 2023 Honda Activa with Smart Key variant, a first in India. The Honda Activa will be available in three variants (Standard, Deluxe & Smart) and 6 colour options (Pearl Siren Blue NEW, Decent Blue Metallic, Rebel Red Metallic, Black, Pearl Precious White & Matte Axis Grey Metallic). HMSI’s first OBD2 compliant two-wheeler, has been launched ahead of the April 2023 deadline and is priced at Rs 74,536 for the Activa 6G Standard variant, Rs 77,036 for the Deluxe variant and the new Smart variant with keyless function is priced at Rs 80,537.

The Honda Activa 6G now gets Honda Smart Key which incorporates following features:

Smart Find: When the answer back button is pressed on the Honda SMART Key, all 4 winkers will blink twice to locate the scooter.

Smart Unlock: The Smart key System is a newer technology feature that makes it possible to lock and unlock the vehicle without using a physical key.

Smart Start: If the smart key is within the range of 2 meters of the vehicle, then the rider can smoothly start the vehicle by rotating the knob on the Lock Mod to ignition position and push the start button without even taking out the key.

Smart Safe: Activa comes equipped with Mapped Smart ECU which acts as a security device by electronically matching (ID) between the ECU and SMART Key, therefore preventing vehicle theft.

Engine Start/Stop Switch: The two-way functioning switch can be used to start the engine when pressed downwards and acts as an engine kill switch when pressed upward.

Apart from the Smart Key, the 2023 Honda Activa comes equipped with a Double Lid Fuel Opening System for accessing the 18-litre under seat storage space and has Lock Mod (5 in 1 lock).

The 2023 Honda Activa 6G scooter gets new Alloy Wheels, 3D emblem, silver grabrail and rear tail lamp with side winkers. It's available in 6 colour options (Pearl Siren Blue NEW, Decent Blue Metallic, Rebel Red Metallic, Black, Pearl Precious White & Matte Axis Grey Metallic).

Technology wise, the Honda Activa 6G gets Combi-Brake System (CBS) with Equalizer and 3-step adjustable rear suspension, and Side Stand with Engine Inhibitor preventing engine start while the side stand is engaged.

At the heart of Honda Activa gets OBD2 compliant 110cc PGM-FI engine boosted by Enhanced Smart Power (eSP). The Enhanced Smart Power (eSP) technology optimizes energy output by maximizing efficient combustion and minimizing friction with a silent start & a smooth eco-friendly engine. It also gets Honda ACG Starter.

Launching the new Activa 2023, Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “Activa had re-activated the scooter market and has remained one of the top selling two-wheelers for more than a decade now. It has undergone multiple avatars for meeting the ever-changing expectations of our customers and today we unveil the new OBD2 compliant Activa 2023 with a host of segment-first features offering more value to the customers.”