2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Facelift to launch today: Here’s all you need to know

Hyundai is ready to launch its second product this year, and it is the Grand i10 Nios facelift. The compact family hatchback has been on sale in India for a couple of years. Thus, it was due for a mid-cycle update, which Hyundai is now exercising with the launch of its facelifted version in the Indian market. The company started taking pre-orders for the Grand i10 Nios facelift from January 9 onwards for a token amount of Rs 11,000. The Nios rivals the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Swift, Tata Tiago and more. In the facelifted form, the 2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios gets a lot more than it ever had in every possible way.

2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Facelift: Styling

Hyundai has updated the styling on the Nios. There is a new bumper upfront, along with a new radiator grille and an updated pattern for the LED DRLs. The headlamp cluster on the 2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios looks largely the same, as the outgoing model. Sideways, changes include a new design for alloy wheels. The rear facet boasts some crucial changes, like new connected tail lamps and a reprofiled bumper.

2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Facelift: Interior

The layout for the dashboard and cabin is not changed on the 2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift. However, the feature list is revamped to be the longest in the segment. Resultantly, the Grand i10 Nios facelift comes with over 30 new safety features. The list includes TPMS, 4 airbags as a standard affair, optional 6 airbags, hill start assist, electronic stability control and more. Also, the hatchback comes with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Facelift: Specs

Powering the facelifted Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is the same 1.2L Kappa motor that puts out a peak power output of 83 PS and 114 Nm of max torque. The motor can be paired to either a 5-speed AMT or a 5-speed MT. Furthermore, the Nios comes with the option of a factory-fitted CNG kit. With CNG as fuel, the Nios delivered a peak output of 69 PS and 95 Nm. This power plant comes only with a 5-speed manual gearbox.