2023 KTM Duke 390, Duke 250 To Launch In USA; Will Be Exported From India

The Austrian motorcycle manufacturer - KTM, will soon launch its A2 licence-compatible street naked - Duke 390 and Duke 250 in the US. The motorcycles are manufactured at Bajaj’s Chakan-based production facility, and they will be exported from the very unit to the US. These motorcycles are recently launched in the country with a new design that is menacing to look at. Also, the power plant is updated to comply with new emission norms, and the power output is also increased on the new Duke 390. As for the prices, the Duke 390 retails in India for Rs 3.11 lakh, while the Duke 250 retails for Rs 2.39 lakh, ex-showroom.

All-New Chassis

The 2023 KTM Duke 390 uses a new trellis frame, which is said to be lighter and helps the Duke get increased ground clearance with lower seat height. Moreover, the rear subframe is now made of cast aluminium. The motorcycle further gets lightweight wheels and brake rotors to keep the weight in check.

More Powerful Engine

The Duke 390 now features a 399 cc single-cylinder engine that generates a peak power output of 46 PS and 39 Nm of max torque. The motorcycle gets a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch. Also, the exhaust is an underbelly type.

Two Seat Height Options

With an all-new swingarm, the Duke 390 gets an off-set rear shock, which has helped in bringing down the seat height to 800 millimetres. However, KTM will offer an accessory seat, which will take the saddle height to 820 mm.

Electronic Rider Aids

The updated Duke 390 now comes with traction control, along with three ride modes, ABS modes, and SuperMoto ABS mode. All of these electronic gadgetries help in keeping the motorcycle in the rider’s control.

Fully-adjustable Front Forks

The Duke 390 now comes with fully adjustable front forks, offering adjustability for compression and rebound. These are open cartridge separate function forks. Also, around the rear end, the Duke 390 now gets preload adjustability.