2024 Audi Q8 Facelift Launched In India At Rs 1.17 Crore - Features & Specs

2024 Audi Q8 Facelift Launched In India: Audi India has launched the updated Q8 SUV at a starting price of Rs 1.17 crore (ex-showroom). Bookings have also commenced with a token sum of Rs 5 lakh. The new 2024 Audi Q8 features a few cosmetic changes and additional features compared to the outgoing model, while no changes have been made to the engine setup.

It's available in eight color options: Mythos Black, Samurai Gray, Sakhir Gold, Tamarind Brown, Glacier White, Waitomo Blue, Satellite Silver, and Vicuna Beige. The SUV also offers four interior themes: Saiga Beige, Okapi Brown, Pando Gray, and Black.

The SUV features a blacked-out trapezoid-shaped grille, newly designed HD matrix LED headlamps, revised LED DRLs, an updated front bumper, and a wider air dam at the front end, giving it a refreshed look. Additionally, the slightly tweaked rear bumpers and new OLED taillamps further enhance its updated appearance.

The cabin has received minimal changes. It gets a new interior theme with new seat upholstery stitching, and new trim inserts on the dashboard. However, the interior layout remains intact.

It continues to offer a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 12.3-inch driver’s display, four-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, a HUD, a 17-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system, a 360-degree camera, and heated and ventilated front seats with a massage function, among other features.

In terms of safety, it is equipped with multiple airbags, electronic stability control, front and rear parking sensors, and park assist.

Under the hood, it retains the same 3.0L V6 turbo petrol engine with 48V mild hybrid technology, paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox, delivering 340PS and 500Nm of torque. The SUV accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.6 seconds.