2024 Citroen Aircross Launched At Rs 8.49 Lakh: Bookings Open, Check Exciting New Features

2024 Citroen Aircross Launched: Citroen India has announced the launch of the new Aircross, marking a bold evolution in both its identity and features. Previously known as the C3 Aircross, it has now been reintroduced as the Aircross with a starting price of Rs 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom), going up to Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The 5+2 seater variant is available for an additional Rs 35,000 over the respective 5-seater variants.

2024 Citroen Aircross (5 Seater) Variant-Wise Prices

-- 1.2 NA YOU- Rs 8.49 ex-showroom

-- 1.2 NA PLUS- Rs 9.99 ex-showroom

-- 1.2 TURBO PLUS- Rs 11.95 ex-showroom

-- 1.2 TURBO AT PLUS- Rs 13.25 ex-showroom

-- 1.2 TURBO MAX- Rs 12.7 ex-showroom

-- 1.2 TURBO AT MAX- Rs 13.99 ex-showroom

Shishir Mishra, Brand Head, Citroen India, said, “The Aircross SUV has been loved for its ride quality and comfort by customers since its launch. We wanted to build on that success by establishing its unique identity and hence we are excited to launch the new Aircross."

"The updated Aircross perfectly embodies our philosophy of offering advanced comfort, safety, and technology in a dynamic and practical package,” he added.

New features include 6 airbags and ISOFIX child seat anchors for improved safety. The SUV now comes equipped with LED projector headlamps, and automatic air conditioning with climate control.

It offers a 10.25-inch infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 7-inch digital driver’s display, 40 connectivity features, power-folding ORVMs, and a rear AC vent.

Additionally, the interior is upgraded with a soft-touch instrument panel, contributing to a more refined and premium ambiance. Citroen Aircross has two engine options: a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine.

While the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine generates 82 PS and 115 Nm, the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine delivers 110 PS and Up to 205 Nm, depending on the transmission options. Customers can choose between 5-speed MT, 6-speed MT, and 6-speed AT gearbox.