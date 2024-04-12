2024 Hyundai Creta Surpasses 1 Lakh Bookings, 71% Bought Sunroof Models

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has announced that the 2024 Hyundai Creta has crossed the milestone of 1 lakh bookings within a mere three months since its launch. The 2024 Creta, made its debut on January 16 with a starting price of Rs 10.99 lakh, reaching up to Rs 20.15 lakh for the top model. Notably, certain variants have witnessed recent price revisions, with petrol variants seeing a Rs 3,500 hike and diesel variants escalating by Rs 10,500.

Sunroof Variants

A standout feature driving the Creta's popularity is its array of sunroof-equipped models, which have garnered a whopping 71% share of total bookings. This statistic reflects a growing trend among Indian consumers who value the openness and premium experience offered by sunroof-equipped vehicles.

Another significant trend is the strong demand for connected car variants, constituting 52% of all bookings. This surge highlights the evolving preferences of Indian customers who prioritize advanced technology and seamless connectivity in their vehicles.

Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer of Hyundai Motor India, expressed his delight at the overwhelming response to the new Creta. He noted, "The recently launched new Hyundai Creta has received an excellent response. Within just 3 months of its launch in January 2024, it has received more than 1 lakh bookings. The thing to note is that out of the total bookings, 71% bookings are for sunroof models and 52% bookings are for connected car variants. This reflects the changing needs of Indian customers."

The Creta boasts a Level 2 ADAS safety system for enhanced protection. The introduction of a new 1.5-litre turbo GDI engine adds a dynamic performance dimension, complementing its existing diesel and other engine options.