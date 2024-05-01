2024 Maruti Swift Bookings Open Ahead Of Launch; First Teaser Revealed

Bookings for the much-anticipated fourth-generation Swift are now open at an initial amount of Rs 11,000. The official launch in India is scheduled for 9th May, creating a buzz among hatchback enthusiasts. The company has also revealed its first teaser which gives a glimpse of the exterior design. Read here to know what this hatchback will offer.

Design And Feature Upgrades

The teaser of the 2024 Maruti Swift reveals that it will feature a new massive grille, flanked by a pair of redesigned LED headlights with sleeker DRLs. The Suzuki logo will now be placed on top of the grille. The 2024 Swift was first showcased in Japan last year. Notable upgrades in this include sleek LED headlamps, revamped wheels, LED tail lamps, and a shift of door handles from the C-pillar back to the doors.

The Interior of the 2024 Swift will feature a new floating display for the infotainment system alongside a larger full-colour Multi-Information Display (MID) and an updated climate control interface. This model is also expected to introduce features like rear AC vents, USB-C charging ports, and an enhanced Arkamys sound system which is quite similar to the Fronx.

Variant Options

The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift is likely to continue its variant lineup with familiar names like LXi, VXi, and Zxi, available in both petrol and CNG versions. Additionally, it is expected that 'Plus' variants will offer extra features beyond the standard trim.

Powertrain

The new Maruti Swift is anticipated to retain the K12C 1.2-liter four-cylinder petrol engine in the Indian market. This delivers 88bhp/113Nm in its standard configuration, coupled with either a five-speed manual transmission or a five-speed AMT. The CNG variant which offers 78bhp/98Nm, comes exclusively with a five-speed manual gearbox. This hatchback is expected to be priced competitively between Rs. 6.5 lakh to Rs. 10 lakh.

