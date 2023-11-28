2024 Renault Duster Fully Revealed In Leaked Images, Dons A Robust Design: PICS

Going back to the times when India was a rather slowly growing automotive market and international brands were welcomed warmly, came the Renault Duster. The rugged and practical SUV managed to impress Indian buyers with its styling, dynamics, comfortable ride, and frugal yet powerful diesel engines. Thanks to its age and the unavailability of diesel engines, it ended its life cycle in India. Now, the SUV is ready to make a comeback in its third-gen avatar, which will be globally revealed tomorrow. However, the 2024 Renault Duster is already leaked, thanks to Dacializate. And, the leaked images are making us wait for the unveiling exercise with high excitement.

2024 Renault Duster: Design

The new-gen avatar of the Renault Duster certainly has a bold design to boast. The SUV borrows design cues from the Dacia Bigster Concept. A lot more straight lines than ever before - ready to witness them on the new-gen Duster. Also, the new-gen model will have a more imposing road presence in comparison to the first-gen model. The front end now skips on the fog lamps but gets air curtains, instead. The rear too is boxy-looking with a rather small windshield and a high-loading lip.

2024 Renault Duster: Cabin

On the inside, a fresh layout for the dashboard is expected. The French brand could make it more attractive this time, while not putting the Duster’s spaciousness at stake. Features like a large touchscreen, digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, cruise control, sunroof, premium sound system and more could join the list.

2024 Renault Duster: Specs

Following the footsteps of other brands, Renault could keep the oil burner at a distance. Hence, the new-gen Renault Duster will be powered by the familiar 1.3L turbo-petrol unit which produces a peak power output of 150 PS and 250 Nm of max torque. It will be paired with either a 6-speed MT or a 7-speed DCT. A CVT could be a part of the package if Renault plans to keep things sane with the drivetrain. The option of AWD will be available, but its arrival to our land remains a question. A strong-hybrid setup could also be a part of the list.

2024 Renault Duster: Price & Launch Date

The mid-size SUV will rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and more. Therefore, it is expected to be priced from Rs 10 lakhs and going up to Rs 17 lakhs, ex-showroom. Talking of the launch date, the SUV could make its Indian debut by early 2025.