Hero MotoCorp is gearing up to launch a significantly redesigned version of the Destini 125 in 2025. The new 2025 Hero Destini 125 will compete with popular models such as the Honda Activa 125, Suzuki Access, TVS Jupiter, and Yamaha Fascino.

Expected Design

The 2025 Hero Destini 125 is expected to feature a completely revised design that gives it a more premium look compared to its predecessor. According to the reports the new bodywork of the Destini includes smaller LED turn indicators integrated into a stylish copper trim piece. This copper accent is also found on the mirrors, side panels, and tail lights, adding a contemporary flair to the scooter’s appearance.

Features

Among the new color options, Black Pearl stands out, paired with brown panels and a matching seat cover for a sophisticated contrast. Other notable aesthetic enhancements include an LED headlamp, alloy wheels, a rear grabrail with a pillion backrest, and a silver heat shield on the exhaust. These features not only elevate the scooter’s visual appeal but also enhance its functionality.

Powertrain

Under the hood, the 2025 Destini 125 is expected to retain the reliable 124.6cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine found in the current model. This engine produces 9 BHP at 7000 RPM and 10.4 Nm of torque at 5500 RPM, mated to a continuously variable transmission (CVT) for smooth performance.

The new Destini 125 will likely carry over the telescopic front suspension from its predecessor, ensuring a comfortable ride. A notable upgrade in the 2025 model is the anticipated addition of a front disc brake, which will significantly enhance braking performance and safety, bringing it in line with other competitors in the segment.