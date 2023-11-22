A Look At How Artificial Intelligence & IoT Have Transformed Public Transportation In India

Transportation is said to be the veins of our economy that keep it running and alive. Imagining a world without transportation is like imagining a world where almost everything comes to a halt. We're living today in a dynamic era where almost everything is based on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT). The integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) in public transportation has ushered in a new era of possibilities. These technologies are not just tools for efficiency; they are transformative agents, reshaping the commuter experience and the operational landscape of public transportation. According to Allied Market Rrsearch, IoT in the transportation market size is projected to reach $495.57 billion by 2030.

Let’s delve into the role played by AI and IoT in enhancing the services of Public Transportation.

Enhancing Commuter Experience:

AI and IoT applications in public transportation extend beyond operational efficiency, focusing on enriching the overall commuter experience. From predictive maintenance to real-time updates, these technologies empower commuters with information, making their journeys hassle free and more predictable. Imagine knowing precisely when your bus will arrive or receiving alerts about service disruptions in real-time – this is what AI and IoT promise with their primary role in transit

Predictive Maintenance for Fleet Optimization:

In the realm of fleet management, AI algorithms are analysing vast datasets to predict maintenance needs accurately. This not only helps in minimising the downtime but also contributes to optimal fleet utilisation which is a critical factor in the sustainability of public transit services. Predictive maintenance ensures that vehicles are on the road when needed, enhancing service reliability and minimising disruptions.

Real-Time Monitoring and Management:

IoT sensors integrated into vehicles and infrastructure enable real-time monitoring. Tracking bus locations, monitoring traffic conditions, and collecting data on passenger loads provide valuable insights for better management decisions. This real-time data leads to improved service reliability and efficiency, as this enables transit authorities to dynamically respond to changing conditions.

Smart Traffic Management:

The integration of AI and IoT allows for intelligent traffic management systems. Adaptive signal controls, based on real-time traffic patterns, optimise signal timings, reducing congestion and ensuring a more seamless flow of traffic. This not only enhances the efficiency of public transit but also contributes to a smoother overall traffic experience for everyone on the road.

Data-Driven Decision-Making:

The amount of data generated by AI and IoT in public transportation is no less than a treasure for informed decision-making. From route optimization to resource allocation, data-driven insights empower authorities to make strategic choices that benefit commuters as well as the environment. Informed decisions based on real-time data result in more effective and sustainable public transit systems.

Personalized Services with AI:

AI applications personalise services based on commuter preferences and behaviour. From suggesting alternative routes to predicting crowded times, these personalised services contribute to a more user-centric and comfortable transit experience. Commuters are no longer just passengers; they are active participants in a system designed to cater to their individual needs.

Safety and Security Measures:

AI-driven surveillance systems, paired with IoT devices, enhance safety measures in public transportation. From detecting unusual activities to providing emergency response systems, these technologies contribute to creating safe and secure transit environments for all. Passengers are rest assured that their well-being is prioritised through advanced monitoring and response systems.

Environmental Sustainability:

As we move toward a more sustainable future, AI and IoT play a pivotal role in optimising transit operations for reduced environmental impact. From promoting the use of eco-friendly modes of transport to optimising energy consumption, these technologies are in sync with the global push for greener urban transit. Public transportation becomes a driving force in environmental sustainability, promoting responsible and eco-friendly commuting practices.

To sum up, the fusion of AI and IoT is not just a technological advancement in public transportation; it is a paradigm shift. It is about creating a connected, efficient, and user-centric transit ecosystem that aligns with the changing requirements of urban commuters. The integration of AI and IoT in public transportation has opened up a plethora of avenues which are going to transform the realm of public transportation only to make things hassle free and more convenient for people. With the help of this integration, we are moving towards a future where innovation and connectivity drive a more sustainable and enjoyable commuting experience for all.

Author: Narayan Mishra, Co-founder & CTO at Tummoc

Disclaimer: The views expressed in the article are those of the author and do not reflect the views of Zee News.