Shahid Kapoor

Actor Shahid Kapoor posts Insta video with his new Mercedes-Maybach luxury sedan worth Rs 3 crore - Watch

Shahid Kapoor bought a new Mercedes-Maybach S580 on his 41st birthday and got the delivery of the white-coloured luxury sedan recently.

Actor Shahid Kapoor posts Insta video with his new Mercedes-Maybach luxury sedan worth Rs 3 crore - Watch
Source- Instagram

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor recently took the delivery of his brand new Mercedes-Maybach S580 he bought on his 41st birthday. Embracing his new luxury sedan the actor posted a fun video of him in the car on Instagram. In the video, the actor can be seen driving in his Diamond white colour car. The price of Shahid's Mercedes-Maybach S580 luxury saloon starts at Rs 2.79 crores (ex-showroom) in India.

The swanky video posted by Shahid Kapoor on Instagram has already managed to get more than 1 million likes. The actor is also being congratulated by his followers for getting his new car, along with other celebrities.

This is not the actor's first Mercedes-Benz S-Class, as he has been spotted driving a Mercedes-Benz S400 (previous-generation S-Class), which had an AMG kit to give it a sportier appearance. The Mercedes-Benz S400 was powered by a 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine which made 334 PS of power and 480 Nm of torque.

Also read: Shahid Kapoor takes delivery of his new white-coloured Mercedes-Maybach luxury sedan worth Rs 3 crore

The Maybach S580 is assembled at Mercedes's Chakan plant and is powered by an AMG sourced 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged petrol engine making 503 PS of power and 700 Nm of torque. This powerful engine is mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission, which powers all four wheels.

Being a luxury saloon, it has a premium interior with a new vertical mounted touchscreen infotainment system which measures 12.8-inches in size and runs on the second-gen MBUX system. Drivers get a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. There are also reclining rear seats with massaging functions, ambient lighting, noise cancellation, four-zone climate control, rear tray tables and a rear refrigerator with their own custom made solid metal flutes.

Some other cars owned by Shahid Kapoor are Land Rover Range Rover Vogue, Jaguar XKR-S, Porsche Cayenne GTS, Mercedes-Benz GLS and a Harley Davidson Fatboy.

Shahid KapoorMira RajputMercedes-MaybachBollywood
