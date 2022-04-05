Actor Shahid Kapoor posts Insta video with his new Mercedes-Maybach luxury sedan worth Rs 3 crore - Watch

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor recently took the delivery of his brand new Mercedes-Maybach S580 he bought on his 41st birthday. Embracing his new luxury sedan the actor posted a fun video of him in the car on Instagram. In the video, the actor can be seen driving in his Diamond white colour car. The price of Shahid's Mercedes-Maybach S580 luxury saloon starts at Rs 2.79 crores (ex-showroom) in India.

The swanky video posted by Shahid Kapoor on Instagram has already managed to get more than 1 million likes. The actor is also being congratulated by his followers for getting his new car, along with other celebrities.

This is not the actor's first Mercedes-Benz S-Class, as he has been spotted driving a Mercedes-Benz S400 (previous-generation S-Class), which had an AMG kit to give it a sportier appearance. The Mercedes-Benz S400 was powered by a 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine which made 334 PS of power and 480 Nm of torque.

The Maybach S580 is assembled at Mercedes's Chakan plant and is powered by an AMG sourced 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged petrol engine making 503 PS of power and 700 Nm of torque. This powerful engine is mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission, which powers all four wheels.

Being a luxury saloon, it has a premium interior with a new vertical mounted touchscreen infotainment system which measures 12.8-inches in size and runs on the second-gen MBUX system. Drivers get a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. There are also reclining rear seats with massaging functions, ambient lighting, noise cancellation, four-zone climate control, rear tray tables and a rear refrigerator with their own custom made solid metal flutes.

Some other cars owned by Shahid Kapoor are Land Rover Range Rover Vogue, Jaguar XKR-S, Porsche Cayenne GTS, Mercedes-Benz GLS and a Harley Davidson Fatboy.

