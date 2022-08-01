Ahead of the 2022 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder launch in India, Toyota Kirlokar Motor, the Indian arm of Japanese automaker Toyota announced its highest ever monthly sales in July 2022. Toyota reported that the company sold a total of 19,693 units, the highest ever wholesales clocked by the manufacturer in a single month ever since its inception in India, registering a growth of 50% when compared to its wholesales in the corresponding period last year. For reference, Toyota had sold 13,105 units in July 2021 and also registered a growth of 19% over its wholesales of 16,500 units sold in June 2022.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor will soon be launching its 2022 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder hybrid mid-size SUV in India, which was recently unveiled. The same SUV will be sold by Maruti Suzuki under their global partnership and will be called Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, retailed through the NEXA dealerships as the company's first strong hybrid, as well as first mid-size SUV for India.

As for the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, the SUV will get mild as well as strong hybrid options with a 1.5-litre petrol engine and many features including panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, HUD to name a few.

Atul Sood, Associate Vice President, Sales, and Strategic Marketing, TKM said, “The month of July has been phenomenal for the company. Both in terms of sales as well as our endeavor towards “mass electrification” in India, as we unveiled the first self-charging strong hybrid electric vehicle in the high volume B SUV segment- the Urban Cruiser Hyryder. The response to the model has been exceptional, especially the customer’s choice for strong hybrids, further reiterating Toyota’s global prowess when it comes to the manufacturing and sales of electrified vehicles worldwide."

Last month also witnessed TKM’s highest ever wholesales in a single month, ever since the company started operations in India. Toyota is currently retailing cars like the Innova Crysta, which is the best selling model for the brand and Fortuner, the best seller in its segment. The Glanza as well as the Urban Cruiser, both made under Maruti Suzuki-Toyota partnership are receiving good response as well. Other vehicles includes the Camry Hybrid and the Vellfire premium MPV.