Aprilia RS 457 Prices Announced, Slightly Expensive Than KTM RC 390

The Italian motorcycle manufacturer - Aprilia, showcased its new 400 cc motorcycle RS 457 at the Indian MotoGP. It for sure garnered a lot of attention for its styling and presence. Aprilia is already manufacturing the motorcycle at its production facility in India, but the launch will happen by sometime next year. As of now, the motorcycle is launched in the US market. It is launched at USD 6,799, which equates to Rs 5.66 lakh. The prices go up to USD 6,899 lakh (Rs 5.75 lakh).

Aprilia RS 457 Price In India

Although the motorcycle is launched overseas, the exercise gives a strong insight of how it will be placed in our market. Another motorcycle that is replicating the same route to the US is KTM RC 390, which costs USD 6,474 (Rs 5.39 lakh) in the USA. However, in the Indian market, the Austrian sports bike costs Rs 3.18 lakh, ex-showroom. Thus, we can expect the Aprilia to cost close to Rs 3.50 lakh in India.

Aprilia RS 457 Design

Calling the Aprilia RS 457 a scalpel, considering its design won’t be wrong, I guess. The motorcycle draws inspiration from the larger RS 660. It features a large face with split headlamps on the front with extended LED DRLs. Moreover, the fairing is large, elevating the RS 457’s road presence. The design is sharp and imposing, with the right amount of heft to it. The tail section is neatly crafted with the help of a proportionate tail.

Aprilia RS 457 Features

The RS 457 ticks most boxes right, when going through its feature list. The KTM RC390 rival comes with a 5-inch LCD for the instrument cluster. It further gets backlit switchgear. Other features expected on the RS 457 include a traction control system, riding modes, ABS modes and more.

Aprilia RS 457 Performance

The RS457 is underpinned by an aluminium frame, which gets the 457 cc engine as the stressed member. The engine gets a twin-cylinder layout with dual camshaft timing and four valves per cylinder. Also, the motorcycle will push out a peak power output of 47 PS, and it will tip the scale a 159 kilograms.